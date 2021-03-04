We were pleased to see an initiative that would keep the voter rolls “clean” and tighten up the early voting list returned to the state Senate after it was initially rejected during a dispute among Republicans.
The measure is sponsored by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Scottsdale Republican, and shouldn’t be confused with other bills that are aimed at either voter suppression or changing the outcome of the presidential election, or both.
Senate Bill 1002 would drop people from the early voting list if they choose not to cast a ballot in four consecutive elections.
Opponents of the bill argue the measure will knock “hundreds of thousands” of voters off the early voting list, discriminates against minorities and offers another example of Republicans trying to suppress voter turnout.
Hogwash.
Four consecutive elections is a period of four years in Arizona. A voter has the privilege and the right to cast ballots in two primaries and two general elections — one of which is a presidential election — during that time.
Those who choose not to return their early ballot still have the option of showing up at a polling place on election day where they can cast a provisional ballot.
Nobody’s vote is being suppressed.
There is also the expense to consider.
Counties and the state share the expense of mailing ballots to voters on the early ballot last. In a February, 2017 interview, Cochise County Recorder David Stevens — who was reelected in November — told the Herald/Review that he planned to update the early voter list and anticipated it would save around $40,000.
“The cost to mail out the ballot is about $2.25 and we’re also paying the cost of the ballot being returned,” Stevens said.
At that time he said a total of 8,821 voters were listed as “inactive” on the county’s voter registration roll after numerous ballots had been mailed, and never returned.
More than 80 percent of the ballots cast during the past two elections in Cochise County were from early voters. Election experts, like the county’s Election Director Lisa Marra, anticipate that will continue to be the case in future elections, with fewer and fewer citizens casting a ballot at a polling place.
Keeping the early voting list accurate and up-to-date is essential to assuring the integrity of our election process.
SB1002 now goes to the House, where we are confident the Republican majority will pass the measure and send it to Gov. Ducey. During that journey, we’re sure to hear from Democrats who will decry the bill as an effort to keep people from voting.
We disagree. SB1002 is an assurance that public money isn’t being wasted on citizens who choose not to participate in the election process and assures voters that registration rolls are being kept current.
Those who choose not to vote for four consecutive elections, still have the option of voting at a polling place.
Best of all, this bill encourages citizens to stay active and participate in elections.