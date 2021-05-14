Most civic minded citizens would agree that money influences politics.
Candidates who accept large campaign donations from special interest groups or individuals are more likely to at least listen to that contributor. People or organizations that don’t make comparable donations are less likely to hold the attention of a candidate.
Politicians will argue that contributions, regardless of the amount, are all appreciated and have little if any influence on how a candidate will vote. If anything, they contend, campaign donations might grant access to a candidate, but certainly it won’t affect what they do once they are elected to office.
Hogwash.
Time and again citizens have witnessed politicians who benefit from campaign donations return the favor by representing the interests of the contributor. Case in point: Republicans in the Legislature were quick to implement laws prohibiting communities from banning plastic bags several years ago. The effort addressed a major concern held by the Arizona Restaurant Association, which lobbied lawmakers and reminded them of the organization’s consistent financial support of candidate campaigns.
In recent campaigns, Arizona candidates have received tens of millions in contributions from in-state and out-of-state organizations. In 2014, for example, Gov. Ducey accepted $8 million in campaign contributions from American Encore, an Arizona-based “non-profit” that received donations from the ultra-conservative Koch brothers, who at the time supported organizations across the country seeking to establish Republican majorities in state governments.
The challenge for Arizona voters is knowing where the money is coming from that supports candidates running for state offices. Current law makes public any donation of $50 or more directly to a candidate or an initiative campaign. But those laws do not cover “independent expenditures,” campaigns by groups not legally connected to the candidate or campaigns that urge voters to support or reject an individual or an issue.
Knowing who or which organization is supporting a candidate can make a difference in how a candidate is perceived.
State voters may have changed their minds in 2014 when it was discovered that two Republican candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission received sizable donations from an independent organization that received its funding from the parent company of Arizona Power Supply. Several months after the election, APS came to the commission with a rate increase proposal, and it was not a surprise when the Republican candidates who benefited from the campaign contributions just a few months earlier voted in support of the rate increase.
Knowing who or which groups made significant campaign contributions — and are more likely to have their interests represented — is important information that Arizona voters deserve to know before they cast a ballot.
State campaign laws as they are currently written provide a significant loophole that prevents that information from getting out to voters.
Last week former Attorney General Terry Goddard announced he will head an effort to draft a citizens initiative that will change state law and provide voters with a complete, and transparent, list of every donor to every campaign or related campaign organization.
Petitions will be available in the upcoming weeks to draft this initiative and we strongly support this amendment to our state laws.