When Sierra Vista school officials recognized an urgent need for capital improvements three years ago, they also realized the importance of gaining the public’s confidence.
Beyond hiring a top-notch consultant and promising to work with local contractors, former Superintendent Kriss Hagerl and fellow administrators understood the importance of maintaining the public’s trust. With few exceptions, previous efforts to secure additional funding to support Sierra Vista schools had failed, in part due to widespread distrust of how the money would be spent.
That’s why the appointment of a citizens’ “bond oversight committee” was an important selling point during the 2016 campaign to raise more than $28 million for the desperately needed projects at Sierra Vista schools. To gain the public’s favor, school officials surrendered their authority to dictate how the money would be spent and promised voters that fellow citizens would be watching closely to make sure the bond money was spent only on the list of approved projects.
Even with that assurance, voters narrowly approved the bond measure.
Last week, members of the citizens’ committee reported that the list of projects and the expenditure of revenue bonds has reached the halfway point. To date, money has been spent to equip students and teachers with new technology, make safety improvements, fix roofs, remodel and renovate space, repair or replace HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, and upgrade parking and exterior lighting.
In addition to making sure locally approved money has been spent properly, the citizens committee has fulfilled a secondary promise made by school officials during the campaign. If state money is available for some of the capital improvements, some of the bond money won’t have to be spent. Members of the oversight committee have taken on this responsibility and it would not be surprising if, in the end, less than the almost $29 million approved by voters is spent.
On behalf of the entire community, we offer a hearty and sincere thanks to the citizens who have volunteered their time for the past 2 1/2 years, making sure the promises made to voters have been fulfilled.
Unlike reports often aired in the media about public corruption, this is a story of citizens stepping up to maintain the public’s confidence.