A hearty pat-on-the back to City of Sierra Vista officials who continue to make progress on renovation of the West End.
Council members are about to formally adopt a plan that will dramatically change Fry Boulevard and North Garden Avenue. The “Boardway” concept creates an entirely new streetscape west of Seventh Street, embracing multi-use paths, trees, shrubbery and other “parkway amenities.”
Yes, the plan reduces traffic lanes from four to two.
Naysayers have focused on the reduction in traffic lanes and argued that the city’s vision of a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly West End is unrealistic. They have contended the renovation will create congestion and that very few people spend time at West End businesses.
That pessimism hasn’t deterred supporters of the project, including city officials and council members. More than 100 members of the public turned out for an open house hosted by the city in March to present two concept plans for the redevelopment project. The end result of that review has been a decision to combine two renderings into one plan, which council members are expected to approve next week.
The best news for taxpayers?
This multi-million dollar project is entirely paid for with state and federal dollars. It won’t cost local property owners any additional money, but it will contribute to higher local property values in Sierra Vista.
Mayor Rick Mueller has to feel especially proud of this project. He’s endured the verbal slingshots and arrows of a pessimistic public for years and remained steadfast in his support of improving the West End. Early in this argument the Mayor pointed to the impact on property values as a motivating reason for the city to get involved in this renovation.
Despite substantial and consistent increases in property values in other areas of the city, West End property values have never increased as much or as consistently. The net outcome is that every property owner in the community suffers, in part, because of lower values on the West End.
Another proud participant is Rosie Mackey, who has been an outspoken supporter — and occasional critic — of the city’s efforts to improve the appearance of the West End. Mackey’s commitment to “get something done” spans decades and now appears close to being accomplished.
Finally, as this column has noted previously, renovation of the West End is an opportunity to dramatically improve Sierra Vista’s “first impression” for visitors and tourists who venture beyond the Highway 90 bypass. Considering the importance of Fort Huachuca to this community, and the proximity of the main gate to the city’s West End, this project will dramatically improve the city’s presentation at a key intersection.
Well done city officials, we’re excited to see what’s next!