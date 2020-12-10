We understand why the Center for Biological Diversity has put Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca on its target list and opposes any and all development of any kind in this corner of Arizona.
The Center believes depopulation of this region is the best way to protect the San Pedro River and any economic development threatens that natural resource in their opinion.
The Center believes fewer people equals a healthier river.
Our opposition to that belief is centered on two principles: First, that landowners who comply with zoning laws and other property restrictions are entitled to do what they want with their land. Secondly, that responsible economic development guided by leaders and policies that respect the environment can be accomplished without harming the river.
We witnessed the latter play out on Tuesday night at the Sierra Vista City Council work session. Members were briefed by Matthew McLachlan, Director of Community Development, on revisions to the proposed Tribute residential project.
Tribute was approved by the City Council about a decade ago and originally laid out plans for almost 7,000 homes on property located east of Highway 92, across from Pueblo del Sol on the city’s southeast side.
The project is being developed by Castle and Cooke, which already has a sizable footprint in Sierra Vista and a long history of building homes.
Due to the size of the project, city officials categorized it as a Planned Community Development and worked directly with Castle and Cook representatives in laying out plans for the approximately 2,000 acre site.
Initial plans were revised to improve drainage, widen streets and reduce the overall residential density at the property.
Tuesday night, McLachlan returned to the council with additional revisions that will add another 62 acres of parks and recreation areas to the development.
Here’s the point.
If the property were not owned by Castle and Cooke, but instead had been subdivided into multiple plots and neighborhoods owned by multiple developers, the city’s authority to limit residential density, improve water conservation, add park space and make other environmentally-friendly changes would be much more difficult to accomplish.
Unless the economy changes drastically, or other unforeseen events occur, Castle and Cooke is still a few years away from breaking ground on its Tribute commercial and residential development. The company still has available sites in its other developments, including Holiday, The Oaks and Chaparral Village.
When the time is right to launch Tribute, environmentally-conscious citizens can take comfort in the fact that this planned community development has significantly lower residential density than when it was first proposed. Further, Tribute will feature more park space, its homes will embrace modern water conservation technology, and more acreage will be dedicated to storm water drainage and recharging the aquifer.
Had these 2,000 acres been subdivided and sold to individual developers, it’s unlikely many of these environmentally-friendly features would have been incorporated.
Responsible development can be accomplished without threatening the future of the San Pedro River, and the Tribute is a good example.