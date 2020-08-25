The Sierra Vista City Council better like pickles.
Members are confronted with a difficult zoning question and face the prospect of a costly lawsuit or a seemingly unpopular decision that could render a group of Cloud 9 residents “homeless,” or both.
Sixteenth century author Thomas Tusser would characterize the council as being in a “pickle,” meaning the city decision-makers are in a no-win situation.
On one hand is the Institute for Justice, a Phoenix law firm that is representing a small group of Cloud 9 residents who are living in recreational vehicles (RVs) on property that is zoned for manufactured homes. The firm has already held a press conference in front of TV cameras and proclaimed that unless the city does “the right thing,” they intend to sue on behalf of the RV owners to allow them to stay.
City officials pursued this issue after receiving a complaint. The RV owners were notified they had 30 days to relocate from their property, or face fines and other potential consequences, for being in violation of the local zoning code. City attorney Nathan Williams has subsequently notified the law firm representing these owners that they don’t have to relocate until November, deferring enforcement to accommodate the circumstances.
This should be a simple issue.
Sierra Vista has to have clear and definitive language for where and how long recreational vehicles are allowed to locate. Without that language and without strong enforcement, the city is vulnerable to abuse by irresponsible RV owners who enjoy public services and amenities without the burden of paying taxes. This community enjoys beautiful weather throughout most of the year — an average of 284 days of sunshine annually — and is the envy of some who endure winters, cloudy days and cold climates. Recreational vehicles, which are intended for use as traveling, luxury camping accommodations, must be regulated in this city to prohibit people who would enjoy setting up long-term or permanent “homes,” on city streets, in city parks, or in this case, on lots intended for manufactured homes.
One other point.
City officials did not go looking for this fight. Like nuisance violations, fire code violations and other identified code infractions, city officials only responded after a complaint was filed. Any attempt by the affected RV owners or the law firm that represents them to vilify city officials — which staging a press conference in front of TV cameras clearly intended to accomplish — is a misrepresentation and an unfair characterization of the responsibility city officials are charged with fulfilling.
We appreciate and sympathize with the affected RV owners who have been notified they have until November to relocate their “homes.” Perhaps the leading spokeswoman for this group, Amanda Root, should have followed through on the city’s offer for assistance when she lost her properly-zoned manufactured home in a 2016 fire, thereby avoiding the current situation.
Nonetheless, it would be appropriate and consistent with the character of this community to step forward and offer help to these residents and we sincerely hope that happens.
If it doesn’t, we support the city’s efforts to uphold the local zoning ordinances, for the benefit of the entire community.