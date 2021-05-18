Wanted: Civic-minded citizen willing to spend hours in meetings and researching community issues. Position requires patient temperament, willingness to endure verbal or social media abuse at any hour of the day or night, intense public scrutiny and criticism, while maintaining a positive attitude.
Benefits include occasional ribbon cutting, input on public policy and the satisfaction of making a difference in your community.
Though no such “help wanted” advertisement exists for the open seat on the Sierra Vista City Council, we’re pretty sure those will be among the requirements being sought as candidates begin the process of applying for the job.
Beyond Sierra Vista, the requirements are similar for all our municipalities, school districts, fire districts and other governing bodies. If not for the willingness of citizens to step forward and invest their time, wisdom and expertise for public service, local governments would lack representation, paid bureaucrats would rule and our communities would suffer.
Last week’s resignation by Sarah Pacheco from the Sierra Vista City Council set in motion a process to appoint a new member. City Clerk Jill Adams is responsible to advertise the vacancy — we assume with this newspaper, which is the city’s official publication. As of Monday morning, the council opening had not yet been conveniently advertised on the city’s website, though we would expect it will be in the near future. Sierra Vista does not have ward representation, so the only requirement for the position is residency within the city limits.
As of April 28, the city had 16 openings on boards and commissions, including a need for five volunteers on the cultural diversity panel. For more information on the jobs currently available, visit the city’s website at sierravistaaz.gov, and look under the “Your Government” menu for the public notices tab.
It will now be up to the council members to narrow the field of candidates who apply, then interview the top choices and select the replacement.
For Sierra Vista, council resignations have been infrequent and unemotional. Unlike Bisbee, Douglas, Benson and other area communities, the reason sitting council members have resigned in Sierra Vista have been job-related. Pacheco's family thought they would be moving to Tucson, sold their house, then learned they wouldn’t have to move to the Old Pueblo, but were fortunate to find a home in Hereford — outside the city limits. Prior to that, Craig Johnson resigned in 2009 to take a job out of state. For that opening, the city had 26 people submit applications for the position. It happened again in 2012 when a job change forced Stephanie Prudence to end her first term on the city council.
Based on the number of write-in candidates who sought election to the council on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot, we would anticipate strong interest in the opening. Four candidates emerged for that race, including the eventual winner and current council member Greg Johnson. Second place finisher Kathy Boston, Daman Malone and Frank Rich also vied for the job.
We hope to see another strong turnout of candidates for the council opening and offer our support to council members to make the best possible selection.