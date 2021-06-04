Consider how much Sierra Vista has changed in 25 years.
Before the mall, before the “big” Walmart, before Fry Boulevard was paved much past Seventh Street, there was the Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista.
This month the organization is celebrating its 25th year of creating a better future for kids in the community. Unfortunately, the advent of COVID-19 has forced rescheduling of a proper celebration and a committee of civic-minded organizers are in the process of planning an event in 2022 that will formally commemorate the quarter-century accomplishment.
We can’t overstate the importance of the Boys and Girls Club to Sierra Vista. It currently serves about 1,000 kids each year, of which about 50 percent come from single-parent families and two-thirds qualify for free or reduce lunch at local schools.
The club provides a healthy and positive place for kids to get help with their homework, learn fundamental social skills, participate in sports and feel safe after school. For parents the club offers an affordable opportunity while they are at work to make sure their children are cared for, fed and having fun.
The success of the club is a direct reflection on Sierra Vista. Funding for the organization is almost entirely local, except for a few grants. None of the operations, maintenance, or other costs of running the club are paid for with tax dollars. The fact that people in the community have funded the organization from its infancy at a small location on the city’s West End, to its current 12,000-square-foot facility on Paseo San Luis, is a compliment to Sierra Vista.
And it’s growing. Under the direction of Jay Hamwright, chief professional officer, the Boys and Girls Club now has a satellite location at Carmichael School, providing programming for the neediest children in the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Parents who have not been able to afford the time away from work or the cost to travel across town to pick up their kids when the club closes at 6 p.m. now have the option of allowing their kids to participate in the programming just a few blocks from home.
None of this would have been possible – or can remain possible – without the dedicated, selfless efforts of people in the community who care about kids. Funding for the programs, compensation for the staff, maintenance of the facilities and other costs have almost entirely been made possible by local donations and the humble membership fees that emphasize serving more kids over making more money.
We applaud the Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista for its silver anniversary, and we look forward to promoting and participating in the celebration event in 2022. We recognize that the club is evidence of what is good about this community and the people and businesses who call Sierra Vista home.
Here’s to the next 25 years and the promise of serving our kids and a brighter future!