Most people would define Cochise County as predominantly Republican, where even the independent voters tend to be conservative and lean toward GOP candidates over Democrats.
Evidence of that statement played out in the 2018 primary election, when 64 percent of the ballots cast came from registered Republicans and about 35 percent were cast by registered Democrats.
It’s been more than a decade since a significant portion of Cochise County has been represented by a Democrat. Patricia Fleming, a Sierra Vista resident, earned election in 2008 to the Arizona House of Representatives as a Democrat representing District 25. At that time, Cochise County was part of a huge district territory, with Fleming also representing portions of Santa Cruz, Pima and Maricopa counties.
After the 2010 Census and subsequent redistricting, Cochise County consolidated its identity as a Republican stronghold. The “new” boundaries of Legislative District 14 completely encompassed the county, as well as small portions of Graham, Greenlee and Pima counties.
That may change in the near future.
Arizona has experienced explosive population growth during the past decade. The state numbered roughly 6.4 million people in 2010 and by next year the Census count is expected to reach 7.3 million. Most of that population growth has happened in the Phoenix area, which is listed by the U.S. government as the “fastest growing city in the country.”
While that may be good news for the state’s economy, it’s bad news for rural residents who now face the prospect of less representation in government. The concentration of population growth in the Phoenix area means that legislative boundaries drawn after the 2020 Census will have to balance the number of residents who are represented by our state senators and state representatives.
In 2000, state senators across Arizona represented an average of 171,021 residents. After the 2010 Census, that number grew to 213,067 residents. With more than one million new residents in the state, we anticipate state senators will represent an average of about 243,333 residents.
For Cochise County, where will those additional residents come from?
To capture enough population to comprise a legislative district during the next round of redistricting, we anticipate the boundaries will be expanded to include a portion of cities that identify with Democrats. The next redistricting may lump Cochise County in with Nogales or a portion of Tucson.
Cochise County may stay a Republican stronghold, but it might be represented in the future by Democrats.