Watching Pinal County debate the merits of a “citizen posse” makes us appreciate the organization and professionalism of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team.
Last month Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb told the Board of Supervisors he’s organizing volunteers to educate the public about police work, firearms, the law and how to protect themselves and their homes, in a four-hour course. But in extreme events, the citizen posse may also be called on to help enforce the law.
That’s where Cochise County draws the line.
Here, the Sheriff’s Assist Team (SAT) helps the agency with non-enforcement duties and “value-added” services, which then allows trained deputies to focus on crime reduction.
Volunteering for the Cochise County team involves a lot more than a four-hour course, which Sheriff Lamb is proposing. Since its inception in 2003, the Cochise SAT annually volunteers thousands of hours and logs tens of thousands of miles serving the Sheriff’s Department. The team numbers about 40 members and qualifying to join this elite squad of unpaid citizens includes an in-depth background check, with a polygraph examination, which is the same process for a deputy sheriff.
Cochise County also requires classroom training. SAT members must complete 16 hours of training that includes working with dispatch operators, at the county jail, at a local jail, and riding with a deputy on patrol. Once the classroom work is completed, these “volunteers” spend another 12 hours with a full time officer to learn more about patrol functions and procedures.
It’s exhaustive.
Despite the extensive training, Sheriff Mark Dannels forbids SAT members from engaging in enforcement actions, doesn’t allow them to carry weapons and they are not allow to make an arrest.
From the sound of it, that’s not what’s being proposed in Pinal County. Sheriff Lamb has sparked controversy with a proposal that would essentially deputize and arm citizens after four hours of training. One citizen expressed shock in a letter to board Supervisors, stating, “I don't want a four-hour deputy with a gun in any circumstances.”
We agree.
Development of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team has happened over 17 years and provides vital services to the entire community. Under the direction of Commander John Black and Deputy Commander Steve Ziegler, this team of dedicated volunteers is a force multiplier for the Sheriff’s department and improves the quality of life in Cochise County.
An example is this year’s “volunteer of the year, “ SAT member Jim Behnke, a “founding member” of the team. Behnke has contributed more than 4,500 hours of his time to making the county a safer place since joining in 2003.
We’re confident that Pinal County Sheriff Lamb has good intentions in proposing a “citizen posse,” and desires the same kind of team that we enjoy here in Cochise County.
To accomplish that, it takes a dedicated group of citizens who are committed to working with the Sheriff to make the community safe and improve the community’s quality of life.