For more than a century, we’ve never experienced anything comparable to the current pandemic. Historians tell us the Spanish Flu of 1918 caused similar behavior, frightening people into quarantine and creating a public panic.
Between 2011 and 2018, the World Health Organization tracked 1,483 epidemics around the globe, including Ebola and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). The coronavirus morphed from an epidemic to a pandemic when it spread rapidly from China to other countries, then other continents.
Chances are, we won’t go another 100 years before the next pandemic.
Recognizing that possibility we are wondering if some of the steps taken during the current crisis should continue into the future.
We’re talking specifically about our election process.
Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra has been calling for “mail-only” elections this year.
“Political parties can work together to ensure safe, accurate elections for everyone in Arizona,” she states in a recent tweet. “Protect everyone by allowing all mail only thru 2020.”
Prior to the pandemic, just five states were planning postal elections with the strong support of voting rights groups and Democrats. That support, unfortunately, appears to be the major reason Republicans and conservatives across the country are opposed to the idea. Rep. Shawnna LM Bolick, a Republican representing Maricopa, provided a local example of that opposition in an opinion column recently published in the Arizona Republic. Bolick, a member of the House Elections Committee, said mail-only elections will “compromise the integrity” of the process.
“A ballot cast in person tends to be counted more accurately and more securely than one mailed,” she claims.
We doubt it.
Anyone who has witnessed Marra’s operation understands the treatment every ballot receives once it arrives in her office. The process is efficient and highly accurate. Redundant steps are enforced to ensure the accuracy and honesty of the tabulation. We can have confidence that early ballots received through the mail are handled securely and counted accurately. For Bolick to disparage the current process in making her point, exposes the weakness of her argument against postal elections.
We agree with Marra — this shouldn’t be a political issue. Republican fear that mail-only balloting is a liberal scheme and elections will somehow be manipulated has no basis in fact. By refusing to adapt to the current situation, state lawmakers are needlessly endangering the health of poll workers and voters.
This shouldn’t be about politics, it should be about common sense.