The latest legal salvo against the proposed Villages at Vigneto development has once again laid bare the ugly, ongoing battle between those who wish to see new houses in the Benson area and those representing various environmental concerns.
At the heart of the years-long wrangling is whether or not the planned 28,000-home community by El Dorado Holdings will have a detrimental effect on the nearby San Pedro River, as well as the various species of wildlife that depend on the riparian corridor, many of which are endangered or not found elsewhere.
Members of the Natural Resources Committee and the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee recently referred “a likely criminal quid pro quo between Trump administration officials, including former Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and real estate developer and CEO of El Dorado Holdings LLC Mike Ingram,” to the Department of Justice.
The alleged incident involves campaign contributions and the reversal of a permit decision that Rep. Raul Grijalva, the chair of the subcommittee, says “suggests that Ingram and several other Arizona donors gave nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee in exchange for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service changing its position about a Clean Water Act permit for Vigneto.”
Regardless of the results of that investigation, the larger issue continues to be debated, analyzed and scrutinized: Will Vigneto have a negative impact on the San Pedro River and the surrounding aquifer and water table?
Both sides are entrenched in their positions: Officials with the city of Benson have expressed support for the project, which could increase the city’s population by up to 70,000 people, and El Dorado clearly would like to move forward with a project that has been in development since 2015.
Meanwhile, those fighting to stop or reduce the proposed development have pointed not only to potential impacts on water levels, but to endangered species such as the yellow-billed cuckoo and the Southwestern willow flycatcher.
Instead of continuing the court battles that have drained time and resources from all those involved for years, we urge all parties involved to work together and find common ground for the benefit of the community — both current residents and those who may wish to move here in the future.
With Cochise County currently experiencing a housing shortage, all responsible efforts to increase the inventory of homes on the market must be explored. As labor and material shortages continue to impact construction projects, the last thing needed is additional barriers to home ownership.
However, any development that is done must also have an eye to the future. Building thousands of homes that have no access to water is not a solution. Neither is endangering the natural resources and wonders that make our corner of Arizona a great place to live, work and play.
If those involved with the planned Vigneto project continue to fight with one another, the Benson community will be the one to suffer as uncertainty looms overhead. A solution that takes all sides into consideration and encourages responsible growth is what our community needs.