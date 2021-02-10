When most citizens hear the word “redistricting,” they think of the state process for drawing legislative and congressional districts.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) was created by Proposition 106 in 2000 with strong support from voters. Provisions of the citizens initiative established a bipartisan commission independent of the Legislature and tasked with redrawing the boundaries for state and federal offices following the decennial census. Recently the IRC named its “independent” chairman, with the other members being two Republicans and two Democrats.
As you might have already figured out, the IRC’s work is politically-charged, with both major parties working to draft district maps that favor their candidates. After the 2010 census and the resulting redistricting, Republicans in the Legislature and other GOP activists were so incensed by the district boundaries that they filed numerous lawsuits seeking to get the IRC map thrown out.
Legal challenges continued into 2016 but ultimately failed to change what the IRC adopted.
There is another “level” of redistricting that is far different from the political rasslin’ that provides civic entertainment every 10 years.
It happens at the county level as well.
Last week Cochise County board members held their first work session on redrawing the boundaries for the three Supervisor districts.
Though little can be accomplished until the 2020 census numbers are published — expected to happen in April — board members and county officials have taken the initial steps of deciding the parameters of how the districts will be drawn for the Supervisor elections in 2024.
Citizens should feel good that the top priority discussed at the work session was transparency.
Board members were quick to recognize that public input and review of the redistricting process are key components of maintaining the integrity of deciding where boundary lines will be drawn for the next county board election.
To that end, the county will be reaching out to cities, towns and unincorporated areas to obtain 13 nominees for a local redistricting board. Those members will meet no less than three times to review the map-drawing process and conduct public hearings on the boundary lines for each of the three supervisor districts.
Unlike the politically-charged state process, or the challenge of drawing numerous districts for Pima and Maricopa counties, there are very few factors in Cochise County that make redistricting controversial.
Population and drawing the district boundaries consistent with community interests are the primary goals that Supervisors want to reflect in the final map.
The last time this task was undertaken the county’s population was 131,336 and District 1 — representing primarily Sierra Vista and Hereford — had the most constituents.
Today, according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau, the county has 125,922 residents.
How that drop in population will affect the county’s redistricting will be something for the civic-minded to watch as boundaries are adjusted to balance the number of residents represented by the three county supervisors.
We’ll keep you posted as county board members work through this process.