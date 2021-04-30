We appreciate Tom Crosby’s effort to hold the line on the Cochise County property tax levy. Last week Supervisor Crosby presented fellow board members with a resolution committing the county to no increase in the mill rate from its current amount of 2.6747. He cited the impact of any increase on property owners with a fixed income.
Fellow Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd didn’t agree. Neither was willing to commit the county to maintaining the existing levy this early in the budget process. The fiscal year ends June 30, by which time the board must have a budget and a good idea of the levy. Actual approval of the levy doesn’t occur until a public hearing has been held and county officials have more certainty on how much money they will receive from the state and other sources, usually in late August.
What is often misunderstood about public entity budgets is the flexibility. When it is eventually adopted by county supervisors, the budget represents spending that cannot be exceeded. It is a framework for the county’s priorities and a plan for those responsible to provide county services. For the 2020-2021 fiscal year county departments are on track to spend less than their respective budgets.
That’s not the case for the revenue side of the budget. Cochise County is anticipating it will finish the fiscal year with more money than anticipated from the property tax due to an increase in valuation, more money from its sales tax and additional funds received from the federal government for pandemic relief.
That should leave Cochise County with a healthy surplus. County officials will quickly point out that any surplus is needed to maintain cash flow until money is received from property taxpayers, usually around October or later. Without the surplus the county would probably have to borrow money to meet its payroll in the months prior to receiving tax revenue. Borrowing is never the preferred option for local elected officials, especially for expenses related to general operations.
Though Crosby’s concerns are merited, Cochise County has a long history of not increasing its property tax levy. Supervisors voted 2-1 in 2017 to boost the levy, representing the first time since 1994 that Cochise County raised its portion of the property tax bill. Supervisor English famously argued at that time that she believed taxpayers would readily accept gradual, more frequent, increases in the levy, rather than waiting 23 years for a single large increase. Supervisor Judd agreed, while former board member Pat Call dissented.
A final concern the supervisors will need to contemplate is the percentage of revenue generated from the county sales tax. As budget manager David Duchon noted, with more than 36 percent of the county’s revenue coming from sales tax, it’s difficult to project stable, consistent revenues into the future. A bad economy could dramatically reduce this source of funding almost unexpectedly.
For the supervisors, this is the moment in the budget cycle that priorities will be decided. We’re looking forward to the decisions that county board members will make, giving taxpayers an insight into what those priorities will be.