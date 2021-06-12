We’re watching what happens next in the 2022 campaign for the District 2 U.S. Representative seat in Arizona.
At this writing 10 people have filed a “statement of interest” with the Secretary of State office, and at least two others have announced their candidacy but not yet filed the require interest form. The official field includes seven Democrats and four Republicans.
Filing this statement allows a potential candidate to begin the process of collecting nomination signatures. Candidates have until April to obtain enough signatures from registered voters within the congressional district to get on the November 2022 ballot. Republicans need a minimum of 1,371, Democrats need 1,413 and Independent candidates must have 3,968
We’ll save our opinion on the signature requirement for another day. In our view, Arizona politicians have unfairly set a high bar for Independent candidates to protect their own party’s interest, but that’s an argument for a future editorial.
Today, we want to point out that even though there are at least 11 candidates already in the field for the congressional seat, few if any have a prominent profile in Cochise County. Among Democrats who have expressed interest, three captured headlines for their candidacy. State Sen. Kristen Engle, State Rep. Randy Friese and former Gabby Giffords staffer Daniel Hernandez Jr. are well-known in the Tucson community. Other Democrats in the field include Catherine Euler, Amy Fitch, Casey “Case” Mellen, Brett Murphy, Douglas Nance and Marcos Urrea.
On the Republican side, that we know of, there are no candidates who have announced and have yet to file a statement of interest. The seven GOP candidates include Christopher Hindle, Marissa Mitchell and Gabe Tapia.
The onslaught of candidates is largely due to the announcement earlier this year by current officeholder Ann Kirkpatrick that she will not seek re-election. Ms. Kirkpatrick was first elected to Congress in 2008 in Arizona’s First District and served a combined total of three terms as its U.S. Representative. She lost a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2016 to the late John McCain and then returned to Congress in 2018 as our Second District U.S. Representative. In 2020, she defeated Republican Brandon Martin to keep her seat.
Though it’s still early, the apparent absence of a well-known Cochise County candidate for Congress is still worrisome. Familiarity with federal issues that impact residents in this corner of Arizona is essential and solid representation in Congress offers limited assurance that our collective voice will be heard on Capitol Hill.
We have examples.
Early in his tenure, former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, a Tucson-based Democrat, worked closely with area ranchers to address border issues. His successor, Tucson-based Republican Martha McSally, successfully pushed to get modernization of the Douglas Port of Entry on the five-year project plan. She was also an important voice for Fort Huachuca, securing funds for the post and protecting its missions.
As stated earlier, it’s early in the campaign game and there may yet be a candidate who emerges who has strong familiarity with Cochise County.
We hope that happens, for the benefit of local constituents.