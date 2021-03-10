It was encouraging and frustrating to hear that Cochise County has experienced a spike in domestic violence cases since 2019.
Encouraging that our law enforcement and court officials are beginning to address this problem by creating public awareness and frustration that Cochise County appears ill-prepared to deal with the challenges of domestic violence.
Officials point to the pandemic for that outcome, noting that those committing these acts are staying at home more, might be impacted by the loss of a job or income, and usually hurt those closest to them.
Despite logical reasons for the dramatic increase in cases, Cochise County cannot afford to assume that once the pandemic passes, everything can go back to an “acceptable” level. The public discussion that happened in Judge Laura Cardinal’s courtroom last month pointed out that there is only one certified counselor to deal with domestic violence offenders in the county, despite 81 cases.
Also troubling is the elimination of probation supervision for offenders, due to a lack of county funding. If the system were working properly, those ordered to enroll in counseling who fail to attend would face further penalty. As things are now, the lack of supervision eliminates any consequences and very few offenders participate in the 26-week counseling program.
To put it bluntly, the system is broken.
Cochise County Supervisors and other officials must recognize and address the problem of domestic violence. They must be willing to invest in solutions that hold violators accountable, supports adequate and effective counseling services and promotes public awareness of the problem.
Relying on nonprofit organizations, like Lori’s Place in Sierra Vista, does not provide an easy answer for the county. Lori’s Place is a remarkable organization created by a local couple who are true Samaritans making a significant difference in the community. It relies on community support to provide essential services and shelter for women and men who are the victims of abuse.
But it’s not the complete solution.
Cochise County has to invest to offer services in other area communities, providing easy access for those affected in other parts of the county.
County government must also address the lack of probation supervision and work with public health officials to increase the number of certified counselors available to county residents.
The impact of the pandemic on families provides a legitimate reason for the dramatic increase in domestic violence cases reported in 2020. It follows that limited travel, lost income, and the stress of avoiding illness have all contributed to the problem.
Cochise County had a problem before the pandemic, choosing to end probation supervision and ignoring the availability of counseling services.
It’s up to our county officials to invest in the necessary resources to remedy this problem, with or without the legitimacy of the pandemic.