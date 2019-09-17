At first glance, it would appear that Cochise County and Arizona are aggressively attempting to make it more difficult for some people to cast a ballot, violating the spirit of the federal Voting Rights Act.
The Act was adopted in 1965 to outlaw discrimination in voting. Prior to it becoming law, some states were requiring literacy tests, poll taxes and other bureaucratic obstacles to prevent people, mostly minorities, from casting a ballot. Arizona earned the unfortunate reputation as one of 13 states where the federal Department of Justice held oversight authority over any and all changes in state election laws to make sure the Voting Rights Act was being enforced.
That changed in 2013 when a U.S. Supreme Court ruling handed local election officials more authority to govern their elections.
Now comes a report from the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights that ranks Arizona second among the 13 former oversight states for closing the most polling places. Thirteen of Arizona’s 15 counties have closed a total of 320 polling places since 2012, falling behind Texas, which shuttered some 750 polling locations, and finishing ahead of Georgia (214), Louisiana (126), Mississippi (96), Alabama (72) and seven other states.
Cochise County ranks first in percentage among Arizona counties, closing 65 percent of its polling places since 2012. Until 2016, the county maintained one polling place for each of its 41 precincts, and today has a total of 18 “vote centers.” Maricopa County has closed the largest number of polling locations — 149 — but that’s just 25 percent of their total.
The implication of the survey is that Arizona and Cochise County are somehow depriving people of an opportunity to vote by closing polling places.
In fact, just the opposite is true.
Compared to 2012, voters can now cast a ballot at any one of the vote centers, not only at the precinct where they live. More voters are casting early ballots, also, reducing the need for as many polling places.
The ultimate proof is in voter turnout. In the 2016 presidential election — the first year of vote centers in Cochise County — more than 62 percent of all registered voters cast ballots, one of the largest turnouts in the county’s history.
Don’t let the survey fool you, closing vote centers hasn’t hurt voter participation, it has helped it.