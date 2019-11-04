Democrats filed federal lawsuits in Arizona, Georgia and Texas on Friday challenging the process of determining the order that candidate names appear on election ballots. In 11 of 15 counties across Arizona, including Maricopa, the state’s largest county, the order that candidate names appear on a ballot for partisan elections is decided by which party wins the gubernatorial race.
So, for 80 percent of the voters in this state, the placement order of candidate names puts Republicans ahead of every other party candidate. That’s because state law mandates that placement of candidate names is based on the party of the candidate who won the governor’s office — in this case Republican Doug Ducey.
Social science, Democrats say, has proven that candidates at the top of a ballot fare better than those on the bottom. The “primacy effect” according to those supporting the lawsuit, proves that humans remember the first piece of information they encounter better than information presented after that.
It’s also unconstitutional, according to the lawsuit, violating the Equal Amendment Clause of the 14th Amendment by treating “ … similarly-situated major party candidates differently.”
As with many assumptions often made by Democrats, this lawsuit puts the intelligence of voters in question and ignores selective facts.
In this case, accusing Republicans of putting an “invisible thumb” on the process of determining the order of candidate placement appears to ignore the reality that in all three states where federal lawsuits were filed, the GOP has a significant voter registration majority. More people didn’t vote for Republicans because they were on the top of the ballot — they voted for GOP candidates because more were Republican.
Furthermore, this supposed advantage didn’t help the two GOP candidates for state offices in Arizona who lost to Democrats in the 2018 election. Democrat Katie Hobbs beat Republican Steve Gaynor for Secretary of State and Democrat Kathy Hoffman beat Republican Frank Harris for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
For federal office, ballot placement didn’t help Republican Martha McSally, who lost her U.S. Senate bid to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018.
We honestly don’t care how this lawsuit turns out prior to the 2020 election, largely because we believe voters have the intelligence to cast ballots for who they support on the issues, not where their name appears on the ballot.