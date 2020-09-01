We’re a bit disappointed by the call from the Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS) to snitch on businesses that are allegedly failing to comply with state coronavirus operating guidelines.
A statement issued last week by the DHS urged people to share their concerns with local and state officials if they believe a business isn’t enforcing the requirements set forth by the multitude of executive orders issued by Gov. Ducey.
We’re reminded of George Orwell’s novel, “1984.”
DHS is a bit late to the party with this request. Coronavirus cases in Arizona have been on a steady decline for almost a month and last week many of the businesses forced to closed were allowed to reopen. Accomplishing the decline has happened because people are already complying with the practices that discourage transmission of the virus. State-imposed restrictions for bars, movie theaters, fitness centers and water parks offer further assurance that the number of cases will continue to drop.
Encouraging people to snitch also encourages abuse. There are no consequences for business owners who choose to report alleged violations by a competitor.
The DHS request has the potential of wasting government resources. Complaints can be directed to law enforcement, to local health departments or state officials, who are then charged with investigating. Once an investigation is completed, it’s not clear what happens next, or which agency is responsible for adjudicating the complaint.
Thus far, two Phoenix-area bars have lost their liquor licenses for failing to abide Gov. Ducey’s orders to combat the pandemic. Two other retail businesses in Arizona were initially charged with failing to comply, but those charges were subsequently dropped.
We understand the intent of the DHS request and its importance. “Flattening the curve” of the virus has already required significant sacrifice by affected business owners who have lost substantial income when they were forced to shutter their businesses.
Recognizing and appreciating that sacrifice, or better yet, offering assistance to implement the new reopening restrictions sends a much more positive message and doesn’t encourage people to snitch on their neighbor or their business competitor.
DHS lacks the enforcement capacity to universally and equally enforce this request, which has the potential of creating chaos.
We’re not saying that the coronavirus isn’t dangerous, and we support the governor’s executive orders. For the most part, there has been substantial public compliance with these initiatives and people have been smart enough to avoid venues where transmission of the virus appears more likely. We haven’t seen people or businesses ignore the dangers of the pandemic, and the result has been a steady decline in the number of cases across the state.
Asking people to snitch on businesses they feel violate state restrictions is an unnecessary and and almost unenforceable overreach by the Arizona Department of Health Services.