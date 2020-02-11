Another glaring example of the need for strict oversight of the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program became apparent last month.
An article published in the Arizona Capitol Times revealed dozens of families enrolled in the program are not spending the taxpayer money they received to educate their children. Several are sitting on account balances of $50,000 or more, with nine families holding onto more than $100,000 that has been accumulated over several years.
The ESA program serves about 7,000 students whose parents receive a voucher from the state to attend the school of their choice. Those enrolled must have a disability, or be the child of a military parent, or they must be attending a school that has been graded by the state at a D or F.
Lawmakers – with Gov. Doug Ducey among the most outspoken supporters – created the program so parents could opt out of public education in favor of a private school or another education alternative. The program is paid for from tax dollars, with about $110 million allocated for the current fiscal year.
Last year, Arizona voters overturned legislation adopted in 2018 to expand the program. Gov. Ducey originally proposed offering ESAs to almost every student in the state – about 1.1 million – which lawmakers eventually revised to a much smaller expansion. Voters overwhelmingly rejected even the smaller increase in ESA enrollment.
Aside from its threat to public school funding, another problem that has plagued the ESA program is the lack of accountability for how the money – and now when the money – is spent. A newspaper investigation in 2018 revealed Arizona parents made fraudulent purchases of more than $700,000 for beauty supplies, sports apparel, electronics and other non-educational and unapproved items and services.
Another journalist discovered in 2017 that most of the families enrolled in the ESA program were more affluent and were using the taxpayer funds to subsidize tuition bills from the private schools their kids were attending. The money wasn’t being used by families at or below the poverty income level, to escape bad schools, as supporters of the program often contend.
Lawmakers have been reluctant to put any restrictions on ESAs and many choose to ignore the statewide referendum that rejected expansion of the program.
Legislators need to invest in proper oversight and enact laws that enforce the intent of the ESA program before they consider its expansion.