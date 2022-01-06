Cochise County Supervisors should take a lesson from Santa Cruz County.
Supervisors, and specifically District 1 board member Tom Crosby, have been wringing their hands about the escalating Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) debt for well over a year. Crosby has warned of dire financial consequences and moralized that the county is failing — or could fail — to meet its pension obligation unless dramatic reductions are enacted.
Ironically, when county officials organized a key meeting calling together state pension officials and financial experts to offer advice on options to cure the debt, the only county supervisor to skip the meeting was Crosby.
Still, the supervisors have taken the meager step of allocating $2.5 million over the next four years to pay down the county’s $37 million unpaid balance. That won’t eliminate the debt, but it will reduce the obligation and save taxpayers a little bit of money in the long run.
Santa Cruz County has done more.
Last month, that county started selling pledged revenue obligations, or municipal bonds, to quickly erase the $11 million PSPRS obligation on its books.
The math was simple. Santa Cruz officials realized it was better to finance the debt and pay it off quickly. The consistent failure of PSPRS to accomplish a 7 percent return on its investments in most years means that the debt obligation will grow for Cochise County. If the debt is paid in full, the county would pay less each year to “make up” what PSPRS investments fail to return.
Issuing revenue obligation bonds is especially attractive at this time because the cost of borrowing is lower than it has been in the past or is expected to be in the future. Issuing revenue bonds would save Cochise County millions of dollars in the long run.
Santa Cruz County is not alone in this strategy. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of local governments, particularly some in neighboring California, have resorted to using pension obligation bonds to manage costs, according to the Pew Research Foundation.
So what’s holding back Cochise County?
While Supervisor Crosby has been vocal about the depth of the PSPRS obligation, he’s been quiet about solutions to cure it. His staunch commitment against any form of tax increase and his questionable — if not ridiculous — belief that cutting staff, eliminating jobs and reducing the county’s footprint will somehow generate enough revenue to pay the pension debt, put serious limits on how the county will solve this challenge.
Furthermore, the sheer size of the PSPRS obligation makes the idea of “cutting our way out of it” unrealistic. Generating more revenue for the pension debt by reducing the Sheriff’s Department staff, slashing the highway department, closing health and social services, shutting down the planning and zoning department and implementing other draconian measures would eliminate vital services currently offered by the county.
Some of those services, notably those provided by the health and social services agency, are mandated by state and federal law.
The unfortunate reality is that past mismanagement of the PSPRS pension, and the decision by state lawmakers to push the financial consequences of that mismanagement onto city and county budgets, has created this untenable situation.
The only viable solution at this time, while interest rates are low and the cost of borrowing is comparably less, is to finance the debt and save tax dollars in the long run.
But that won’t happen if Supervisor Crosby has anything to say about the idea.