Authorities are coming up with every tactic they can think of to slow down the wave of human smuggling that has gripped Cochise County, with so-called “load car” drivers bringing death and destruction to our highways as they speed through the region with vehicles packed with migrants entering the country illegally.
The latest move comes in the form of an advertising and marketing campaign designed to target the teens from Tucson, Phoenix and beyond who make up the bulk of the would-be smugglers appearing in our area as of late.
Print ads, billboards and social media campaigns will all be deployed in an effort to reach these juveniles before it’s too late, and warn them of the consequences that await if they try to make a quick buck at the expense of endangering countless innocent people.
These information efforts are even more crucial when one considers the lies being peddled by the cartels, who use a combination of enticement and intimidation by telling these teen smugglers they won't face any risks, and threaten them with violence if they don't follow through with the operation.
While the efforts of local, state and federal agencies to coordinate on this pushback against the recruiting efforts of the cartels are commendable, the fact that the problem has reached such levels to warrant this type of response in the first place is a cause for concern.
With high-speed pursuits and crashes becoming a near-daily occurrence on the highways in Cochise County, officials here have no choice but to use every tool available to attempt to stop the illegal activity.
While the nationwide number of illegal border crossings in January did see a slight dip from December’s total, the 18,244 migrants processed for illegal entry in the Tucson sector is more than three times higher than numbers from January of last year and the most for the first month of the year since 2009.
It should not be up to county prosecutors, sheriff or police departments to shoulder the responsibility of not only enforcing federal immigration laws, but handling the anti-smuggling messaging as well.
If the federal government doesn’t want to take the lead on actually securing the border, the least it could do would be to show leadership in the media campaign, as well as provide additional funding and support for these types of messaging blitzes.
Instead, the local authorities — in a partnership with the Border Patrol that should not be overlooked — are the ones coming up with the messaging, targeting mechanisms and other aspects of a campaign which they should never have had to run in the first place.
While the feds can spend trillions of dollars on COVID relief and infrastructure, a few million bucks for a comprehensive nationwide campaign to illustrate the dangers, consequences and human cost of smuggling is apparently too much to ask for.
Instead, departments with already tight budgets have to get creative to try to spread their message, including working with local media and other community partners.
While that support is certainly appreciated by this organization, being able to run ads in major media outlets far and wide across the country would really drive the message home that the entire southern border, not just Cochise County, should be avoided by those looking to prey on those seeking a better life.
If the federal government so desired, the message that smuggling migrants can have serious ramifications and lead to significant jail time could easily be disseminated. Instead, our local authorities must once again pick up the slack and do whatever it takes to keep our residents safe.