Politicians entering an election year are a bit like old-time snake-oil salesmen. They’re apt to say anything to close the deal.
Within the past few weeks we’ve heard state lawmakers – all of whom will be up for election in 2020 – tell us that the state schools superintendent is “sexually radicalizing” children, that the Arizona Department of Child Safety is selling children into the sex slave trade, and that the Department of Education is purposely delaying applications for Empowerment Scholarship Accounts as part of a conspiracy to kill school choice.
All these claims are baseless and overly dramatic. All are made by Republicans who appear anxious to stir up their base of voters entering the 2020 campaign season.
Thankfully, none of the claims are being made by locally elected Legislative District 14 representatives.
Last week, members of the Republican-controlled Joint Legislative Audit Committee voted to spend $125,000 to investigate Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat, to determine if her office is purposely sabotaging the ESA voucher program.
It’s a waste of money.
State lawmakers already know the reason applications for ESAs are being delayed is due to a lack of funding, which they control. Instead of allocating the full $3.6 million of state money stipulated by the guidelines for the ESA program, lawmakers gave Hoffman $1.8 million. The shortfall resulted in Hoffman hiring 10 employees, instead of the needed 18, to administer the growing ESA program.
Authorizing the audit may backfire on these politicians, all of whom are strong proponents of school choice. The last time Arizona looked closely at how ESA funds were being spent, the lack of oversight under the previous superintendent, Diane Douglas, a Republican, showed that more than $700,000 was being misspent by parents receiving an ESA voucher. Misspent as in using state taxpayer ESA funds to buy Blu-ray movies, cosmetics and trips through a haunted house.
In an age of “fake news” and the abuse of social media to promote false narratives, it’s vital for Arizona voters to recognize the reasons we have politicians making these outlandish and unfounded claims.
These statements are intended to incite voters and inspire them to support the politician professing to protect their interests.
Don’t buy the snake oil, it’s not a miracle elixir.