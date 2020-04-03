From the sound of it, the federal stimulus plan would be a godsend for entire communities that have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month Congress quickly approved, and President Trump signed, a $2 trillion package that will distribute money directly to taxpayers and provide funding to help local economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus.
Unless you’re Tombstone or Bisbee, of course.
Despite the economic devastation that has wracked both communities, very little of the $4.2 billion that Arizona is expected to receive from the stimulus package will go to either city, or any other city in Cochise County.
The plan sends direct aid to most residents in the form of a $1,200 check for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year or $2,400 for couples earning $150,000 or less. Parents get an additional $500 per child.
The cities of Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa and Maricopa and Pima counties will split about $1.3 billion. But towns, cities and counties of less than 500,000 population will not get direct aid.
We understand that in terms of the number of people afflicted by the coronavirus, the state’s largest communities have been hit the hardest. Most of Arizona’s more than 2,000 cases of the illness have been concentrated in the urban areas. Cochise County has had fewer reports of the virus than the state has had deaths from the pandemic.
But the number of illnesses isn’t representative of the economic impact on communities. The consequences for communities that are almost entirely dependent on tourism — like Bisbee and Tombstone — has a far greater per capita impact than it does in Phoenix and Tucson.
Restaurants, theaters, fitness gyms and other businesses dependent on congregating the public have universally suffered from government-imposed orders to close.
But how many communities have daily staged gunfights, or tours of old mines, or old time photographers?
Bisbee, Tombstone and other small tourism communities throughout Arizona have been among the biggest economic losers as a result of this pandemic. In addition to the loss of business, these cities and towns have lost the revenue they depend on to provide essential public services.
Unlike property-rich Tucson, Phoenix, Mesa and Maricopa, smaller communities have fewer financial resources to recover.
The economic harm caused by this pandemic will certainly test Tombstone’s motto of a “Town Too Tough to Die.”
As many residents and natives of southeast Arizona already knew before this pandemic took hold, we can’t look for Washington or our state government in Phoenix to provide much relief.