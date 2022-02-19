In our current political environment, where working across the aisle and cooperating with members of a different party is becoming increasingly rare, efforts should be made to increase the ability to find common ground and work toward a goal together.
A recent effort to make school board elections partisan affairs is a prime example of the type of legislation that is not needed, especially with the current climate surrounding local boards and councils amid the pandemic.
While the most recent effort to further politicize school board races, SB 1010, appears to be dead in committee, the fact that such a bill was being considered in the first place is noteworthy.
While elections at the national and state levels are dominated by political rhetoric, local races are not only where the most direct impact can be felt by voters, but is also where the most cooperation must occur to get things done.
These elections should not be decided by an “R” or “D” after an individual’s name on a ballot, but based on the candidates’ experience, background and policy positions. In other words, selecting the best people for the job, regardless of political affiliation.
On local councils and boards, you have members of a community working together to solve common issues, whether related to education, public safety or how to spend and tax. The last thing these groups need is to be dominated by party politics that have little or nothing to do with the issues they were elected to address in the first place.
Most municipal elections across the country, including in 29 of the 30 largest U.S. cities, have non-partisan elections, as do cities here in Cochise County.
Proponents of partisan elections say that without knowing what party someone belongs to, it’s difficult to know what they stand for or how they will vote on key issues.
However, a declared party affiliation is no substitute for knowing what a candidate brings to the table, such as their personal experience, educational background, track record and, most importantly, what they say they will do when in office, and how they will do it.
After all, anyone can register with a party at any time, which means it would be easy for someone to claim affiliation with one, even if their beliefs and policies don’t align, just to get elected.
The burden lies with the voter to make an informed decision, aided by resources such as the local newspaper, candidate forums and debates and their own research. Relying upon a party affiliation to make a decision is not only lazy, but can easily lead to unintended consequences.
While we are relieved to see efforts to further politicize school board elections quashed for now, it is vital to keep the pressure on to have local elections remain nonpartisan going forward. Doing otherwise will only make compromise more difficult and push us further apart, instead of helping us come together to solve the problems we face as a community.