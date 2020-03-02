We’re usually supportive of grassroots movements and petition drives. The closer we can get to encouraging people to take ownership of their government, regardless of whether it’s at the local, state or federal level, the more likely that this newspaper will serve its mission of providing a voice to the community.
That enthusiasm wanes when emotions overrule common sense.
Pets and the care of pets is just such an issue. Many people enjoy the company of dogs, cats and other varieties of household companions. Most of us feel a tug on our heart strings when we watch television commercials appealing for donations to rescue stray and abused pets.
Saturday, March 14, there will be a petition-signing event at Mr. Shed in Huachuca City, continuing an effort to convince Cochise County supervisors of the need for a “centralized” animal shelter, primarily to provide temporary housing to stray pets.
We agree that Cochise County needs to address the issue of providing this service. The sheriff’s office handles hundreds of calls annually on stray animals. Supervisors recognize that one of the public services taxpayers support and the county is obligated to provide is the handling of lost and abandoned pets.
How Cochise County decides to solve its current dilemma is the question.
We agree with County Administrator Ed Gilligan’s response when confronted with a demand from Huachuca City that the county cough up another $100,000 to operate a shelter in that community. The money would have come on top of a $43,000 annual payment which Huachuca City officials agreed to accept for shelter operations outlined in an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA).
The IGA between the town and the county was a binding contract, which Huachuca City officials walked away from after an electrical fire and poorly completed repairs rendered the previous facility unusable. We don’t blame Gilligan for being reluctant, even suspicious, of Huachuca City officials willing to break a contract and demand more money.
We’re happy to see county residents and pet-lovers jumping into the fray with a petition urging supervisors to address the need for a county-wide animal shelter.
Deciding the best course action — the course that protects the interests of county taxpayers as well as pet lovers — requires an impartial review of the current and future needs of an animal shelter in Cochise County. That review should include consideration of an entirely new facility, perhaps located in Benson or Whetstone, or other alternatives including multiple IGAs with other area facilities, that serves the interests and needs of Cochise County residents, beyond what Huachuca City is demanding.