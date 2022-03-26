Two wrongs don’t make a right, and the Biden administration faces a decision this week without any easy solution, but one that can easily be made worse if the incorrect choice is made.
A Wednesday deadline looms for officials to determine whether or not to allow Title 42 to remain in place, the public health law that has led to the expulsion of millions of migrants without a chance to seek asylum.
The order was put in place during the height of the pandemic under the auspices of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus, although several health officials have since testified about the lack of effectiveness surrounding such policies.
With the efficiency of the rule called into question and virus rates falling to lows not seen since the start of the pandemic, all evidence seems to suggest that the rule should be lifted.
However, both of Arizona’s senators have asked the president to keep the rule in place until “a comprehensive plan that ensures a secure, orderly, and humane process at the border,” is put in place, according to a recent letter co-signed by Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.
The senators express concern that Arizona officials and aid groups, which will undoubtedly face consequences from any modification or suspension of the order, have not been consulted on the potential change or asked what impact it could have on their operations.
“Until the administration does that type of consultation with local government leaders and nonprofits along the border, it is premature to consider changes to Title 42 authorities,” the senator’s letter states.
We agree with the Sinema and Kelly that any changes to border policies, including the lifting of Title 42, needs to be done in conjunction with state and local leaders across the region.
Here in Cochise County, law enforcement officers are facing a daily battle to keep the streets safe from human smugglers racing down our roadways with “load cars” packed to the brim with illegal migrants and engaging in reckless and deadly behavior in their quest to evade authorities and make a few quick bucks at the expense of everyone else.
If the administration lifts Title 42 without addressing the numerous problems in our immigration system, the effect will be obvious. The message that the United States is open for all to come in will only be amplified.
It is possible that with the lifting of the rule, migrants would stop attempting to escape into the U.S. and instead surrender themselves at the border and declare themselves to be seeking asylum.
However, there is no guarantee that the cartels, which control the flow of humans along the border, would allow their lucrative operation to be halted by those genuinely seeking help.
Furthermore, without addressing the core problems in the system, including a lack of immigration judges and lawyers to handle asylum claims quickly and a trustworthy verification process to determine if those coming here have legitimate fears to their life or liberty, local officials and nonprofits will only become further inundated and overwhelmed by those coming to this country.
In their letter, the two senators from Arizona detailed how they requested a plan from the Biden administration on the eventual end of Title 42 in June 2021 and have yet to see evidence of such a proposal.
Until the federal government is prepared to work with local stakeholders to address the myriad issues our country’s immigration system faces, it should not make the problem worse and send the wrong message by prematurely lifting Tile 42.