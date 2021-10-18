Arizona lawmakers are considering the elimination of all mail-in balloting, which we equate to “…throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”
Mail-in voting has had a bad rap ever since former President Trump called for an end to the practice following his election in 2016. He painted the process as “fraudulent” and warned that Republicans would lose and the validity of voting would be in jeopardy if mail-in balloting became widespread.
That hasn’t happened in Arizona. Gov. Ducey’s response noted this state has had great success with voting by mail ever since it was adopted in 1991.
Most importantly for Cochise County, mail-in balloting has proven to be the most inclusive and most secure process for special districts and small communities. Voter participation is higher in contests for rural school boards, city councils, fire districts and other elected governing entities. There has been a complete absence of fraud, or even allegations of fraud, involving these elections.
State law still requires counties to have in-person voting locations in each jurisdiction that’s holding an election, which provides an opportunity to participate for those who prefer to cast their ballot in person.
Yet, most Arizonans prefer voting by mail. In Cochise County, the Nov. 3, 2020 election saw more than 70 percent of the ballots cast by mail. The percentage was even higher in the entire state, with more than 80 percent of the votes coming from those who dropped off or mailed-in their ballot.
That overwhelming support hasn’t stopped the top two GOP candidates for governor from campaigning that if elected, they would end the practice. Both have stated, without proof and after the Senate audit of Maricopa County’s ballots failed to find fraud, that mail-in voting is the cause of widespread corruption in Arizona.
We’re not against all reform of the state’s election laws. Sen. Ugenti-Rita’s initiatives to change the “permanent” early voting system to a process that culls the voter registration list regularly and removes voters who don’t participate in four consecutive elections goes a long way in preventing those not eligible to vote from casting a ballot.
The key provision of the Senator’s measure puts the focus where it should be to prevent election fraud — keeping voter registration rolls current. Reports of people receiving more than one ballot, or a ballot for a resident who has moved or died only happens when the county Recorder’s office fails to properly maintain voter registration.
When Cochise County Recorder David Stevens was first elected to the office in 2016, he made it his mission to update the county’s voter registration list, which resulted in more than 2,000 people being taken off the Permanent Early Voting List when it was determined they were no longer registered or had moved, or were otherwise ineligible to vote.
We don’t need to kill of all mail-in voting to prevent election fraud. But we do need to maintain voter registration rolls and keep them current.