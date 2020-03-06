No one likes to be ranked the “worst” at just about anything.
That’s one reason a report last month that listed Douglas as the 20th worst place to live in America was upsetting and demands some kind of public response.
An article in the state’s largest newspaper — the Arizona Republic — related that Douglas is one of three cities that are on a list of 50 “worst cities to live in,” in the United States. Other communities in the state include Arizona City, ranked 33rd and Golden Valley, ranked seventh.
The ranking agency is 24/7 Wall St., LLC, and its website, www.247wallst.com. The Delaware-based corporation runs a financial news and opinion company with content delivered over the internet. Other major news outlets, including USA Today, MSN Marketwatch, Gannett newspapers like the Republic, and others, disseminate the articles published by 24/7 Wall St., free of charge.
Douglas earned its spot using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI. The news outlet created a weighted index of 22 measures that they considered “ … indicative of desirability and overall quality of life … ” to develop the list of losers. Cities had to have a population of at least 8,000 and the average level of education was not included as one of the measuring factors.
The statistics on Douglas show that it’s one of the poorest places in the nation, with a poverty rate topping 29 percent, where more than 13 percent of the households have a reportable income of less than $10,000 a year. The unemployment rate is 12.3 percent and during the past five years, the city’s population contracted by 4.8 percent. Douglas now has a city count of 16,453 residents.
All of those numbers differ dramatically from national averages. The poverty rate in Douglas is more than twice as high, the percentage of people with incomes under $10,000 is double the nationwide average, and unemployment is three times higher than the national rate of 3.9 percent.
Changing the reality in Douglas requires more resources than those available locally, or at the county or state level.
This situation demands the active involvement of our federal officials — including U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally — and our congressional U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.
To fix what’s wrong in Douglas and turn the economy and the community around will require the help of the federal government.
Until that happens, Douglas has little hope of improving its standing as one of America’s “worst cities to live.”