Security at the border continues to be a dominant issue for our candidates for Congress.
Republican Brandon Martin and incumbent Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick outlined initiatives they would undertake if elected to the U.S. Arizona District 2 House of Representative seat next month.
Earlier this month the candidates answered a series of questions posed by Cronkite News, a product of the Arizona State University Walter J. Cronkite School of Journalism. Although the pandemic and race relations were a major focus of the interview questions, both candidates were asked about issues important to their respective campaign.
Mr. Martin pointed to border security, noting that it affects health care and the economy. He made the argument that Cochise County has lost population because of border problems.
Rep. Kirkpatrick will support immigration reform if she is re-elected. She also mentioned the need to modernize the Douglas Port of Entry.
While we have no doubt that Martin would also support upgrading the security of the Douglas Port of Entry, we think it’s important that both candidates recognize this project as more than simply a campaign pledge.
Construction of a port dedicated to truck traffic and modernization of the existing Raul H. Castro Port of Entry represents a significant economic development for Douglas and all of Cochise County.
During the congresswoman’s visit to Douglas last April, she indicated the project is one of seven ports of entry that the General Services Administration has budgeted about $1 billion to undertake.
We hope it happens quickly.
One need only look at the economic value generated by the Mariposa port in Nogales to appreciate the impact that upgrading the facilities in Douglas has the potential to accomplish.
While Douglas handles about 27,000 trucks a year, Mariposa is the port for some 308,000, carrying about $3.3 billion in agriculture produce each year. Mariposa is the crossing point for 3.2 million northbound Mexicans, with Douglas handling about 2.4 million. In addition to creating more employment opportunities for all of Cochise County, transport businesses need storage facilities and other infrastructure that would benefit Douglas and the entire region.
Building of a separate traffic port and modernizing the pedestrian crossing in downtown Douglas will be the first step. Completion of these projects will eventually inspire public investment in better transportation across the county. Infrastructure improvement that provide easier and faster access to rail services in Willcox, or eastbound I-10 truck traffic has the potential to change shipping routes to the eastern United States.
Of course we see the value of modernizing the Douglas Port of Entry to significantly improve security measures at the border. Numerous federal studies have reported that a significant share of drug smuggling and human trafficking happens at ports of entry along the border. Addressing this issue requires upgrading facilities with better security features and the latest technologies.
We’re pleased that our District 2 candidates for Congress recognize the need for border security in Cochise County. We hope they also recognized — and push to accomplish — modernization of the Douglas port of entry for its economic benefits as well.