Through 219 days in 2019, there have been more people killed in mass shootings than days in the year. America cries out for a solution to this violence, but as the record of killings show, little has changed.
That’s why we’re appreciative of Gov. Doug Ducey’s efforts to make a difference.
Undeterred by an unwilling Legislature, Gov. Ducey announced last week his intention to reintroduce his STOP proposal, which empowers authorities to incarcerate a potential mass shooter and confiscate their weapons.
Is it drastic? Of course. But after a weekend in which 29 people were killed in less than 24 hours and the list of mass shootings continues to rise, it’s past time our politicians put forth proposals that are drastic.
Gov. Ducey’s plan, entitled Severe Threat Order of Protection (STOP), empowers police on a judge’s order to pick up someone and hold them for up to 14 days if they are identified as a danger to commit mass murder. The legislation allows authorities to confiscate weapons and require a mental evaluation of a suspect.
Legislators and activists argue that Gov. Ducey’s proposal goes too far, infringing on civil rights and giving too much authority to police and the courts. Yet the record of mass shootings this year demonstrates the need for dramatic change and at this juncture it is past time we embrace new efforts to quell this crisis.
Arizona legislators did support another facet of Gov. Ducey’s proposal to prevent mass shootings in the 2019-2020 budget. Lawmakers included additional funds for schools to employ more guidance counselors and security personnel. Both are necessary in the process of identifying potential shooters and represent a vital “first step” in preventing future shootings.
Something similar is needed for our society, outside of the school system. More funding is needed for mental health professionals and to facilitate providing services at an affordable cost to the community. In Sierra Vista, the remarkable work of our local National Alliance on Mental Illness fills this need, offering counseling and other vital services at no charge to those faced with these challenges.
As Gov. Ducey has recognized, finding a solution to mass shootings will require more than just new laws on guns. It will require a dedicated commitment from lawmakers, police and other authorities to identify potential mass murderers before they act.