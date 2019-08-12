The very latest Paris novelty in the vehicle line is a four-wheeled surrey in which the cart is actually before the horse. Another feature which attracts attention is the driver, who is a woman.
— Popular Mechanics, April 1907 edition, page 425
For decades, local law enforcement had a dream.
Someday there would be a dispatch system linking every agency in the county, putting police, fire and emergency services on the same channel regardless of how remote the location. In a crisis, the ability of first responders to communicate between agencies would save lives and reduce property loss.
Best of all, it would cost less than existing dispatch services.
That dream became a reality just over a year ago when the Southeast Arizona Communications center became operational. Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant put forth by the Howard Buffett Foundation, a $1 million donation by Gov. Doug Ducey and taxpayer funds contributed by Cochise County and Sierra Vista, SEACOM went online with the latest and greatest technology aiming to fulfill its ambitious mission.
Unfortunately, not everyone was having the same dream.
Law enforcement agencies in Benson, Bisbee, Douglas and Willcox maintain their own dispatch systems for their own reasons. The Arizona Department of Public Safety isn’t interested in joining SEACOM because it already has this part of the state covered with its dispatch center in Tucson.
And then there was the politics.
When county supervisors put forth a plan to govern the joint operation without granting Sheriff Mark Dannels a vote, it took almost a year to negotiate an agreement on who was in charge.
Ironically, the factors that are limiting the success of SEACOM today were thought to be the “easy” issues that our dreamers were confident could be solved when this project was first conceived. The harder challenge was going to be securing the millions in funding needed to purchase state-of-the-art communication systems, redundant equipment and a secure facility.
If life granted “do-overs,” we’re confident the organizers of this venture would have done things differently. Before a dime was spent, participation by all Cochise County agencies should have been assured. Before the first 9-1-1 call was received, the organizational structure of SEACOM should have been settled.
We’re now anxious about the future of this venture, recognizing that it may cost taxpayers substantial sums to maintain its operation.
The dream is becoming a nightmare.