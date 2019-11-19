We’re glad to see the State Legislature step up and work at preparing a budget that Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to receive before the end of the year.
It’s a bit of a political powershift from the way things have been in the past, but more importantly, this change will restore some of the influence our locally-elected state officials have in deciding where our tax dollars are spent.
For more than a decade, the Legislature has surrendered the job of preparing the state budget to the governor’s office. When Arizona’s economy was crippled by The Great Recession in 2008, then-Speaker of the House, our own state Rep. David Gowan, and Senate President Andy Biggs corralled Republicans to fall in line with Gov. Ducey’s spending plan and the state budget was adopted in record time.
During that moment of crisis, leadership from the top – i.e. Gov. Ducey – was exactly what the state needed to prevent the state government from going bankrupt.
Since that time, Gov. Ducey has delivered his version of the budget to the Legislature, annually outlining his spending priorities during the “State of the State” address at the opening of each session in January. We expect something similar when he steps to the podium in about nine weeks.
What has changed is that our Legislative leaders have huddled during the “off-season” and are actively preparing their own spending plan for the coming fiscal years. Next year, when Gov. Ducey steps to the podium, he should know exactly what lawmakers have prioritized and want to spend money to accomplish.
This is good news for taxpayers. Now, instead of a budget process concocted in the privacy of the governor’s office and unveiled for the first time when the Legislature gathers to open its session each January, taxpayers have a locally elected representative who has a voice and can contribute to the drafting of the spending plan.
For Cochise County, with Majority Whip Becky Nutt, and veteran lawmakers Gowan and Gail Griffin – all prominent members of the majority Republican Party – we like our chances of being heard.
This change may also eliminate that bad practice of ramming through the final details of the state budget during a midnight gathering on the final day of the session, which tosses the transparency of the budgeting process out the window.
Legislators preparing the state budget early is great news for taxpayers.