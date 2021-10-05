We’re glad to see the Sierra Vista City Council take up the idea of establishing an Economic Opportunities Council.
The group would consist of local “partners” representing different segments within the community, including defense, hospitality, education and non-profit organizations. Rather than actively pursuing new businesses, the commission would work toward further expansion of existing opportunities.
This is not a new idea. Former council member and one-time mayoral candidate Craig Mount pushed the idea of an economic development council during his public service and has maintained the importance of this idea even as a local business leader. Current council member Gregory Johnson campaigned on the need for a development group and after being elected he provided the city with a proposal for a commission, outlining the responsibilities of the organization.
We subscribe to Mount’s past statement that “…economic development is a buzzword, what we have to do is show economic results.”
Raising awareness of the need for economic development is an ongoing responsibility in Sierra Vista and throughout Cochise County. Population figures following the 2020 Census demonstrate the importance of generating more economic opportunity in this corner of southeast Arizona. While Sierra Vista and Benson showed small increases in population, the overall number of people living in the county dropped by more than 5,000 compared to 2010.
Without economic development, communities wither and die as families and professionals move to areas where there is opportunity, jobs and prosperity.
Sierra Vista experienced this during the Obama administration when the military implemented its sequestration policy, cutting budgets by a set percentage. The consequence on Fort Huachuca was the loss of thousands of high-paying jobs and a serious local recession. The city’s population dropped as families moved to areas where there were better employment opportunities.
City leaders, including the council, the Chamber of Commerce and others with an active interest in the welfare of the community, are well aware of the need for greater economic diversity. Like forming an economic opportunities council, efforts to diversify the local economy date back decades.
Tourism and the growth of sports tourism offer the best example of successful efforts to diversify the local economy. The city has done an admirable job investing in its parks and the results have been impressive. We’re seeing more soccer tournaments, softball and baseball tournaments which attract not just the players, but families and team supporters, all of whom spend money in local restaurants and at area hotels.
Expansion by Cochise College and the University of Arizona Sierra Vista of the cybersecurity and virtual reality curriculums has the potential of creating similar economic opportunity in this community and the council. Certification of the University program as a National Security Administration training facility offers evidence that Sierra Vista can be home for businesses and industries seeking to recruit high-level talent in cybersecurity.
Cochise College has established an impressive nursing program, which again, offers an opportunity for economic development in the community.
We’re onboard with the city’s effort to establish a partnership with local businesses and other organizations in the interests of generating more economic opportunity.
The sooner, the better, in the hope that our economic fortunes improve.