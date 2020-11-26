We don’t expect a lot out of the upcoming 55th gathering of the State Legislature.
If we look at the factors that would signal whether lawmakers will aggressively pursue dramatic initiatives, there is little to suggest much will get done. First, the narrow majorities held by Republicans in both chambers should limit the number of controversial bills that push lawmakers to test the patience of their constituents.
Within the GOP, despite the often noisy congregation of conservatives, it’s unlikely moderate members of the party will cooperate on divisive legislation. We don’t expect any comparable to SB 1070, which set the tone for a national debate on illegal immigration in 2010.
The same goes for initiatives from Democrats. Anything considered “too liberal” will likely die before it clears its assigned committee.
We don’t expect Gov. Ducey will be much of a factor during the upcoming session, either.
Entering the final two years of his administration, it’s more likely that Mr. Ducey will emerge as a leading Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, or he could begin positioning himself for the party’s nomination for president in 2024.
If the state budget were in dire shape, we could expect lawmakers would consider dramatic action to remedy the issue. We consider it great news — and a tribute to Gov. Ducey’s legacy — that Arizona’s economy and its state budget are much stronger that most states. The governor’s $1 billion “rainy day fund,” and higher than expected tax revenues have prevent state coffers from bleeding red ink.
So what can we expect from the 55th Legislature, first session?
One issue that both sides of the aisle should agree on is a need to review election laws and specifically, how vote tabulation software is audited for accuracy.
Democrats were silent when Republicans raised questions about the vote tally in Maricopa County after the Nov. 3 election. GOP leadership around the state called on Gov. Ducey to convene a special session of the Legislature to audit the machinery that counted ballots. Republicans did not believe Democrat Joe Biden could have picked up so many more new votes in 2020 in the state’s largest county than Hillary Clinton got four years ago absent a software problem.
Arizona has subsequently certified its election results and the legal challenges to the outcome have settled down — for now.
What still needs to be repaired is the damage this controversy caused to the public’s confidence in our election process.
That’s why Democrats should join Republican-led efforts to eliminate all doubt on the integrity of the machinery and software used to count ballots.
There are already exhaustive procedures — spelled out in state laws — that carefully assure every step in the ballot counting process is free from the opportunity of fraud. Random audits involving representatives of both parties are conducted after the ballots have been tallied and if they fail, the process can expand to a complete hand recount of every vote cast in the election.
Republican leaders believe they have found a hole in that process, questioning the software code used by the computer equipment that counts the ballots.
In the interests of public confidence, that’s a concern that politicians on both sides of the aisle should address and eliminate.