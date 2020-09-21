"If the manner of it be not perfect, it is at least excellent.”
— Alexander Hamilton, American statesman, politician, legal scholar, military commander, lawyer, banker and economist. 1757-1804
With the Presidential Election six weeks from today, political pundits are already predicting that the outcome will be decided by the Electoral College, not the popular vote.
Nate Silver, editor of the renowned and respected website FiveThirtyEight.com, has projected that if Democrat Joe Biden wins by five percentage points or more — if he beats incumbent Republican President Donald Trump by more than seven million votes — he’s a virtual shoo-in. If he wins 4.5 million more votes than the president? Biden still has a three-in-four chance to be elected.
Anything less, however, and Mr. Biden’s odds drop like a rock. A mere three million-vote Biden popular vote win and a second Trump term suddenly becomes more likely than not. If Mr. Biden’s margin drops to 1.5 million — about the populations of Rhode Island and Wyoming combined — forget about it. The chance of a Biden presidency in that scenario is less than one in 10.
In recent years, Democrats — including those in the Arizona Legislature — have worked to eliminate the Electoral College. They want to rely solely on the popular vote to elect the President of the United States. The National Popular Vote Bill has been enacted by 15 states and the District of Columbia, representing a total of 196 electoral votes. It needs an additional 74 electoral votes and approval by Congress to go into effect.
The bill has been introduced at the Legislature in Arizona three separate times but only once has it been voted on. In 2017 and 2019, the initiative died when it was held in committee and in 2016, the popular vote bill passed the Arizona House, but died in the Senate.
The principle often presented in support of the bill is “One Person, One Vote.”
We understand the principle, but disagree with eliminating the Electoral College.
In all, five presidents in our nation’s history have won the office while losing the popular vote, including two of the last three presidents. Donald Trump accomplished the feat in 2016 and before him it was George W. Bush in 2000. Before that, it happened in 1888, 1876 and 1824.
Those who understand the function of the Electoral College know of its importance to rural states. Adopting the National Popular Vote Bill would hand a major advantage to cities with large populations.
In the current system, the Constitution grants each state the number of electors equal to their combined representation in the House and the Senate. Arizona, for example, has 11 elected members in Congress including nine Representatives in the House and two in the Senate.
The electors choose the president. In most cases, electors choose the winner of the popular vote in their state.
Arizona’s population is more than 1 million less than that of New York City, yet when it comes to electing a president, the popular vote in this state has equal value because of the Electoral College.
We favor electing a president who represents the diverse interest of all states in the Union, not an office holder who caters only to America’s big cities.