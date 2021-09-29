It seems a bit early for endorsements.
Even though former President Trump is putting his seal of approval on Arizona candidates for state offices, we still have 10 months until the primary election and more than a year before the midterm contest. Despite the distance from our next voting experience, even candidates for mayor in Sierra Vista have locked into next year’s election, actively gathering signatures to get on the ballot.
Perhaps politics is like the weather. When there’s nothing else to talk about …
We do have an early opinion on the apparent citizen’s initiative to overturn Arizona newly adopted flat tax. Education advocates and their allies turned in more than 215,000 petition signatures on Tuesday, seeking a referendum on legislation that would scrap the state’s existing progressive income tax structure and replace it with a simpler, two-category tax code. Unless the petition drive is overturned by a court ruling, voters will decide whether to enact the tax in the November 2022 election.
Supporters of the referendum argue that the “flat tax” will cut state revenue by about $1.5 billion by 2025 and voting to cancel the legislation will protect education funding.
Voters must ask themselves, as constituents in Wisconsin and other states have already asked, when will education advocates will be satisfied? Let’s look at recent history. In 2018, after a statewide walkout, teachers secured a 20% increase in their compensation over three years when lawmakers recognized Arizona’s pay for educators was among the lowest in the nation.
Since then, education advocates have passed a referendum that will collect a surcharge on high income earners that will generated an estimated $850 million annually. About 75% of this windfall is designated to increase teacher wages. In the most recent state budget, lawmakers approved allocating more than 56% of the $12.8 billion spending plan for schools and teachers. That’s about $7.2 billion of the entire state budget.
And then there’s federal money. Arizona, like other states, received a sizable sum of money from the Biden administration’s COVID relief package — about $4.3 billion.
None of this is apparently enough to satisfy the financial desires of the Arizona School Board Association, the Arizona Education Association or the political machine that is the Save Our Schools organization. These groups, which have similar affiliates in numerous states, battle lawmakers on policy and revenue as matters of principle and profit.
Meanwhile, academic performance in Arizona classrooms continues to decline. Even before the pandemic began in February 2020, achievement tests showed fewer than half of the public school students across the state were at grade level in math and English. Since the pandemic, the percentage of students at or above grade level has been in the mid-to-upper 30s for these subjects.
Aside from the never-ending call for more money, the “flat tax” also sought to adjust state revenues. Entering the second session of the 58th Legislature, lawmakers will have a 2021-22 budget surplus of about $800 million, according to recent estimates.
We’re tired of the argument that Arizona doesn’t spend enough on its schools. Considering recent history, we’re not sure throwing more money at education will ever satisfy its advocates.