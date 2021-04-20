"Every country faces challenges to the rule of law, including my own."
— Remarks of Vice President Joe Biden, Copenhagen Democracy Summit, Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, June 22, 2018.
We’re wondering how serious the threat on the U.S.-Mexico border must get before the Biden Administration — and the national media — consider taking action.
Last week Sheriff Mark Dannels confirmed to a group of ranchers and residents who gathered in San Simon that a Mexican cartel is threatening his deputies.
The mere mention of a cartel inspires fear of its reputation for ruthless tactics. Last month the international news service — the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) — reported a convoy of law enforcement officers patrolling in central Mexico was ambushed and 13 police officers and agents from the state prosecutor’s office were murdered. Last year, Mexico reported more than 500 law enforcement officers were killed by cartel violence.
In 2018, the number of drug-related homicides in Mexico rose to 33,341, a 15 percent increase from the previous year — and a record high. Moreover, Mexican cartels killed at least 130 candidates and politicians in the lead-up to Mexico’s 2018 presidential elections.
The concern expressed last week by Sheriff Dannels portends a future that may be similar to what Mexico is enduring unless federal authorities get serious about what’s happening at the border.
Thus far the Biden Administration has been critical of policies enforced by the previous administration, campaigning on the idea that President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and the prosecution of illegal immigrants was inhumane. The national media supported that view, focusing on immigrant children being housing separately from their parents and relating stories of longtime undocumented migrants living in the U.S. being deported.
What is the situation today?
The volume of immigrants crossing the border illegally has increased dramatically with no end in sight, overwhelming the U.S. Border Patrol. Children are again being housed in tents along the Texas border — or in fenced-off former hotels in Benson — and the bravado of Mexican cartels has reached a point that they feel confident threatening U.S. law enforcement, including Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies.
The progression of criminal gangs into the U.S. will continue without effective law enforcement. Threatening deputies is just the beginning of what will become rampant violence, human smuggling and drug trafficking if our county sheriff’s department, state troopers and Border Patrol agents are rendered powerless by an administration that encourages illegal immigration.
Gov. Ducey has taken a strong stand on the need for federal officials to get their “…head out of the sand” and recognize the threat and humanitarian crisis that is happening at the border. On Tuesday, he moved to mobilize the National Guard to support the U.S. Border Protection Agency in its mission to secure the border.
What is certain is that ignoring the situation — which is apparently the unspoken policy of the Biden Administration — will erode and eventually eliminate the rule of law that protects us all.