We have to recognize and respect the unanimous approval of a new code of ethics adopted by the Arizona Corporation Commission on July 10.
It’s a milestone in the awakening of Arizona utility customers to the influence of an investor-owned company on our state’s election process.
The code discourages campaign contributions to ACC candidates. If elected, the commissioner receiving the contribution would be encouraged to recuse themselves from voting on initiatives sponsored by the contributor.
That wasn’t the case in the 2014 election.
Three Republican candidates for the commission received more than $10 million in campaign contributions during the 2014 election cycle from Pinnacle-West, the parent company of Arizona Public Service. Most of Arizona, well over 1 million customers, are provided electricity generated and distributed by APS.
The state’s investor-owned utility, and its California-based parent company, has publicly confirmed that it donated $10.7 million to political “social welfare” committees to support the election of the three Republicans in 2014.
Shortly after all three were elected, APS approached the commission with a rate increase request, which was eventually approved.
Members of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, who are not “customers,” can be assured that the local utility does not donate to candidate campaigns. Membership in the Cooperative includes the authority to elect a board of directors and it has been the longstanding policy of the SSVEC board not to donate to candidate campaigns.
That hasn’t stopped APS or Pinnacle from using Arizona’s campaign finance laws to contribute millions in “dark money” donations to anonymously influence which candidates get elected to the ACC.
To their credit, commissioners recognize the impact of campaign contributions on the integrity and independence of the agency they represent. Whether influenced by the 2014 APS contribution or not, all three Republicans who benefited from campaign support lost the appearance of impartiality when it came time for a decision on the APS rate request.
To avoid the appearance of impropriety in the future, the ACC has adopted a code of ethics which goes beyond state campaign finance laws. It discourages commissioners from voting on any matter before the ACC that affects the campaign contributor.
That’s a step in the right direction for customers in Bisbee, Douglas and throughout Arizona who buy their electricity from APS.
An independent ACC that represents public interests is vital to Arizona.