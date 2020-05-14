It’s a bit like getting into a cold-water pool.
Some dive right in and deal with the sudden shock of the water temperature. Others prefer to inch their way, slowly adjusting to the cold and eventually getting completely in the pool.
Re-emerging from almost two months of social distancing, self-imposed quarantine, and avoiding every public venue except the grocery store is going to be different for every person. Some will dive right in and populate local restaurants, they will return to fitness centers and they may enjoy the community pool.
Others will take their time, limiting their public appearances and monitoring news reports on the progress of eliminating the pandemic.
Regardless of which approach you prefer, we don’t expect things will ever return to what was once “normal.”
The lessons learned from our collective experience has left an indelible mark on our consciousness and prioritized practices that we once took for granted. Restaurants and other public venues will now advertise the cleanliness of the establishment, along with staples like great food, great service and a great experience.
Wearing a face mask in public will no longer be considered odd. For years we have watched news broadcasts of people in China wearing masks — to deal with the pollution in Beijing or when that country was hit hard by the bird flu epidemic in 1997 — and now we have a better understanding of why. Moving forward, we expect Americans will be more comfortable donning a mask when they feel a cold coming on or the next time we confront the flu season.
We will also wash our hands more and use sanitizers. Most of us routinely cleaned up during a restroom visit prior to the pandemic, but the practice has been effectively publicized as an important action to prevent the spread of viruses and everyone will remember that benefit.
The impact this pandemic will have on our economy — both locally and nationally — will be dramatic. More people may be working from home, reducing the need for office space. There will be a greater dependence on the internet for entertainment and our connection to a greater community.
We’re glad this pandemic experience appears to be coming to an end. The reopening of businesses, the end of Gov. Ducey’s executive orders, and best of all, the continued drop in the number of new cases all point to the conclusion of the coronavirus.
Just the same, the lessons learned from this pandemic experience should be our guide on how to prevent its reoccurrence and what our response must be in the future.