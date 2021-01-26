Think of voting as a muscle. Without exercise, atrophy sets in and pretty soon what once seemed simple, becomes impossible.
On Thursday a state Senate committee approved an initiative that would remove voters who do not return their early ballots from the Permanent Early Voter List (PEVL) when they fail to return their ballot in two consecutive election cycles.
Created in 2007, the PEVL program is popular with Arizona voters. For the 2020 elections some 3.2 million state voters were on the list, more than 81 percent of all registered voters. Currently, a voter is only removed from the list if their registration is canceled or moved to inactive status, a notice sent to their residence is returned undeliverable or when a voter asks to be removed.
Cleaning up the early voting list was a priority for Cochise County Recorder David Stevens when he was elected to the office in 2016. After more than 40 years by his predecessor, Christine Rhodes, Stevens made an issue out of the number of registered voters on the PEVL. As a Republican, he pledged to “clean” the list of people no longer living in the county or those who rarely voted in elections. He argued the task was both responsible and would save the county money, reducing mailing and processing costs.
Rhodes, who left a remarkable legacy as a historian and trusted public servant, was liberal in her view of the list. Consistent with her allegiance to the Democratic Party, Rhodes believed it was vital to make sure anyone eligible and registered to vote, regardless of when they voted last, could cast a ballot.
True to form, Democrats in the Legislature were quick to criticize Senate Bill 1069 when it passed through committee last week. Sen. Martín Quezada (D-Glendale) argued the list is vital in providing people of color access to the election process, while other Democrats stated publicly that the initiative is another effort by Republicans aimed at voter suppression.
We don’t see it that way.
Maintaining accurate voter rolls is vital to election integrity and even those who are removed from the list are not banned from being re-added in the future. This initiative also reduces waste and the cost of mailing ballots to voters who choose not to participate in the election process.
It also exercises the civic muscle each citizen has a responsibility to maintain. Though no one is required to vote, participation in the process does require keeping up your registration and making sure election officials have the correct information on file.
Keeping the voter rolls up-to-date with accurate registration information is a vital component of election integrity. Those who choose not to participate in two consecutive elections should be responsible to update their voter registration before attempting to participate in future elections.
It’s not a lot to ask for those who value citizenship.