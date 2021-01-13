Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. — The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution
We’re hearing a lot about the First Amendment lately, after several social media platforms banned President Donald Trump.
Regardless of your opinion on whether the ban is good or bad, it’s important to note that the Constitution prevents government — not businesses — from enacting a law that prohibits free speech. Facebook, Twitter and other private-sector businesses, including newspapers, have the right to refuse to publish comments on whatever grounds they choose.
Which raises other important questions.
A quick search of active monthly Facebook users shows the social media behemoth has about 2.7 billion accounts. Twitter reports 321 million monthly users and Instagram has about one billion people posting at least once a month.
While it may be within the authority of these social media platforms to “ban” an account, does that action effectively prevent the freedom of speech? Does the shutting down of a social media account accomplish what our Founding Fathers sought to prevent?
The answers are quick and simple.
No, President Trump remains free to say what he wants to say. And, no, our Founding Fathers worried that our government — specifically the military — might require citizens to join a state-established religion or would use its authority to prevent the open discussion of ideas, regardless of how revolutionary or outrageous. Our Founding Fathers encouraged an entrepreneurial spirit empowering business owners to decide for themselves how to run their enterprise.
Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms have decided to run their businesses without Donald Trump.
That’s why legislation recently introduced by State Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Mesa) borders on hypocrisy. Her “Stop Social Media Censorship Act” calls on fellow lawmakers to prohibit “Big Tech monopolies,” we assume that’s Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon and other multi-billion dollar businesses, from what she defines as censorship.
Anyone with the comprehension of a third-grade social studies student should understand that her initiative is unconstitutional.
Citizens are free to say what they want, but they may not be able to post their comments on a platform owned by a business. If Facebook, Twitter and other social media outlets were owned by the government, then Townsend’s legislation might be appropriate.
Once again we’re witnessing a conservative state lawmaker who plays to a populist argument and fails to comprehend, or intentionally incites an unworthy cause.