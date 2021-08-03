Kids in a candy store.
That’s the image that came to mind last month when Cochise County supervisors were presented the responsibility to spend about $12.5 million from the American Recovery Plan Act.
Board members and county officials have to figure out where the money goes within the restrictions established by the federal government. Funds cannot, for example, be used to pay down the county’s $34 million debt owed to the Public Safety Pension Retirement System. Nor can the money be used to reduce property tax obligations or comparable “routine” expenditures that our county government pays to provide public services.
That leaves “new” initiatives and spending priorities the county has never before considered.
Supervisors meeting July 20 were clearly uncomfortable on the question of what to do with all this money. The initiatives proposed by a committee of county officials who researched the federal spending guidelines included mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic on local businesses, improving mental health services, bolstering infrastructure and expanding public health initiatives.
This is new territory for the county board.
Unlike many metropolitan areas, Cochise County government services have been comparably limited when it comes to direct interaction with local businesses. The philosophy for generations of board supervisors has been to provide only vital public services and keep the cost of county government as low as possible.
Especially in rural areas, the only evidence of active county services are usually the Sheriff’s Department and the highway department.
Certainly we recognize the importance of the county’s public health department, especially during the pandemic. We may also be familiar with the roles of the county assessor, the County Attorney’s office, the county treasurer, the county schools superintendent and the county eecorder.
Beyond these elected offices, many constituents are less familiar with the county’s planning department, its library system governance, its role in providing legal representation to the indigent or its housing authority.
Even with these defined and extensive roles, direct interaction between Cochise County and private businesses are limited. It was only a few years ago when supervisors agreed with then county administrator Ed Gilligan that the county should expand its footprint in the private sector and get involved in planning for the Douglas Port of Entry and the Villages of Vigneto real estate development. Prior to that, Cochise County was not in the habit of offering its assistance to private sector ventures.
That’s one reason the avalanche of federal money pouring into the county from the ARPC has supervisors grappling with the welcome, but unfamiliar, task of spending this windfall. We can suddenly appreciate the assessment presented by District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby who noted that federal money “ … comes at a high cost.”
Of course, we’re pleased that Cochise County will have additional funds to help local businesses, improve and expand mental health programs and increase broadband internet access around the county.
Like Supervisor Crosby, however, we just hope this windfall doesn’t turn into ongoing, expensive county services that local taxpayers can’t afford.