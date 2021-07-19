The Cochise County Board of Supervisors has seen the Biden Administration’s vision for the future, and they are adamantly opposed.
Last week Supervisors voted to endorse Rep. Gail Griffin’s opposition to the “30x30” plan, which proposes conserving 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030. In a letter to the board, Rep. Griffin warns that the federal initiative seeks to set aside millions of acres for wildlife preserves, open space and other conservation purposes.
President Biden announced his goal shortly after taking office in January and in May the departments of Commerce, Interior and Agriculture issued a 22-page “America The Beautiful” report that outlined steps the federal government could take to “…safeguard key areas on land and in the sea to restore biodiversity, tackle climate change and make natural spaces more accessible to all Americans.”
Although the Administration’s goal is laudable, we can see why Rep. Griffin and county board members are against the initiative, especially for Arizona.
In her letter to Supervisors, Rep. Griffin points out that the federal government is already the largest landowner in the state, holding just under 70 percent of Arizona’s roughly 73 million acres. That includes 24 percent conserved under federal trust for tribal communities and another 90 wilderness areas that comprise 4.5 million acres.
As Rep. Griffin has noted in the past, the large percentage of federal and state land ownership in Arizona limits how much revenue local property taxes can generate, compared to other states. Just 13 percent of the land in Arizona is privately owned, and some of that is already protected with perpetual conservation easements.
By comparison, the federal government owns less than 1 percent of the total acreage in Rhode Island, Kansas, Connecticut, Iowa and New York. Arizona ranks eighth in the nation for its percentage of federal land ownership, with Nevada in the top spot at about 85 percent of the state under the control of Uncle Sam.
The Grand Canyon alone, which measures more than 1.2 million acres and certainly complies with the lofty goals of President Biden’s 30x30 initiative, represents more federal land ownership than can be found in 23 states.
We’re confident that Cochise County board members and Rep. Griffin are not universally opposed to the principles of conservation. For their part, Supervisors have a history of supporting efforts to protect the San Pedro River. Rep. Griffin is considered a leading advocate for water conservation and the protection of ranch land at the state capital.
What Supervisors and Rep. Griffin do oppose is the “one size fits all” approach that empowers federal agencies to enlarge an already outsized footprint in this state. We appreciate that the Biden Administration recognizes the need to increase environmental protections to address the ongoing challenges created by pollution, climate change and the abuse of natural resources.
In Arizona, however, taking more acreage out of private hands isn’t the answer.