It’s not unusual to hear complaints about federal spending. Especially after back-to-back $2 trillion COVID relief bills during the past year and Congress now considering another multi-trillion infrastructure plan.
A quick glance at the national “debt clock,” available online at pgpf.org/national-debt-clock, shows America owes more than $28 trillion with that amount growing every minute as the federal government borrows to cover its annual deficit. Paying off that debt would require that every person — regardless of age — contribute more than $85,000.
We may complain about federal spending and the debt, but most of us don’t want to lose the money that Uncle Sam pays for local programs that benefit our community.
For the Sierra Vista-Douglas metropolitan area, that may soon happen.
Federal authorities are contemplating a change in the definition of a metropolitan area, eliminating funding for communities that do not meet the new criteria. The proposal from the Office of Management and Budget would double the minimum core population required for an area to be considered a metropolitan statistical area from 50,000 to 100,000. Of the 392 current metros, about 142 communities would be reclassified under this change, depending on the 2020 Census numbers.
Arizona has seven “metropolitan” areas, including Sierra Vista-Douglas, Prescott-Prescott Valley, Flagstaff, Kingman-Lake Havasu City, and three in the Phoenix area.
The distinction entitles our community to hundreds of thousands of federal dollars each year, which are used to pay for bus transportation in Sierra Vista, Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), and other local services.
Changing the statistical definition of a metropolitan area and eliminating the funds will have a direct impact on the elderly and disabled in the community and end the annual award of grant money to local nonprofit organizations.
It would be an understatement to suggest that the impact of this change would be catastrophic for Sierra Vista and Douglas.
Beyond federal funding, losing the designation as a metropolitan area could impact economic development prospects for the entire region. Statistics collected by the federal government for its metropolitan areas are useful for companies considering new locations, providing valuable information on the local workforce, economy and other important categories.
In 2012, when the rest of the nation was beginning to recover from the devastating Great Recession in 2008, our distinction as a metropolitan area showed we still needed more federal help to recover. The Sierra Vista-Douglas metropolitan area was ranked the fourth worst local economy in the nation, with a loss of population, high unemployment, and income levels well below the national average.
Without the designation as a metropolitan area, Sierra Vista and Douglas will likely lose substantial federal funds, resulting in an end to some public services and hardships for our most vulnerable populations — the elderly and disabled.
We join with Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema in opposing this proposal and urge federal authorities not to change our designation as a metropolitan area.