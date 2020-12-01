We’re thinking Cochise County officials should be anxious to make recent legal problems go away, but their actions are accomplishing just the opposite.
In October the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that Sierra Vista resident David Welch has standing to sue the Board of Supervisors for its Feb. 19, 2019 appointment of then-supervisor Pat Call as the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5.
But last month the Board of Supervisors authorized petitioning the Arizona Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn that ruling.
Welch alleged the Supervisors had violated the state’s open meeting law and the conflict-of-interest statute in their appointment of Call.
Greenlee County Judge Monica Stauffer ruled last year that Welch did not have legal standing to bring his claims, but the appeals court reversed her decision and remanded the case back to Stauffer to move forward with the challenge.
All of which is now on hold while the Supervisors argue to the Supreme Court that Welch lacks legal standing as a “mere taxpayer.”
Call will leave the bench at the end of the year and the possibility of sanctions connected to the board’s decision to appoint him appears limited. So why challenge the Court of Appeals ruling?
If the supervisors hope to achieve a legal precedent, they should remember they are doing so on the taxpayer’s dime. Special counsel Jim Jellison clocks in at $225 an hour for his legal services and another $95 an hour for his paralegal staff.
They are also arguing against the public’s right to draw attention to questionable, possibly illegal, conduct.
Board members have been equally stubborn regarding the release of the contract with special counsel Jellison, putting the county squarely against the state’s public records law.
Despite the obvious fact that contracts entered into by governing bodies and paid for with public funds are routinely considered public documents, it took a ruling by a Pima County judge in July to get the contract released to the public.
Supervisors then refused to pay the legal costs of that fight, resulting in another court order that they must do so.
It was bad legal advice from in-house attorneys that allowed Supervisors to think it was permissible to appoint Call without a thorough public process.
Then, instead of seeking a prompt and less costly resolution of the Welch lawsuit, the Supervisors’ took on the expense of a special counsel, who has taken the case to the steps of the state’s Supreme Court. County officials have apparently forgotten their obligation to be mindful of spending tax dollars.
The decisions of Supervisors to prolong these legal disputes — arguing against laws intended to assure transparency and keep the public informed — is not a good look for Cochise County.
Board members need to realize they are fighting on the wrong side of right and doing it at taxpayer expense.