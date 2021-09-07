Anyone who thinks the 2½-year saga is over now that the Arizona Supreme Court has issued an opinion in the lawsuit that alleges the Cochise County Board of Supervisors violated the Open Meetings Law and one supervisor committed self-dealing in February 2019 is in for a surprise
What the Arizona Supreme Court accomplished last week with its ruling was making it clear that a citizen, regardless of whether they are a taxpayer, may have the right to file a legal challenge of the actions and decisions made by a public body. And those public officials can potentially be held liable for that violation.
The unanimous opinion written by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel gives marching orders to an out-of-county superior court judge to determine if, in fact, the two state laws were violated when Cochise County Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd appointed their fellow board member, Pat Call, to the vacant Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace position. Call took part in public and private discussions about the appointment but abstained from the vote.
A challenge immediately brought on behalf of a client represented by Sierra Vista attorney Chris Russell accused Call of self-dealing and all three supervisors of violating the Open Meetings Law, but the superior court judge ruled Russell’s client did not have standing for a challenge.
After appeals and arguments to the Supreme Court, the crux of the challenge is finally going to be adjudicated now that it is clear Russell’s client had standing. Brutinel wrote that those state laws “broadly confer standing based upon a claimant’s interest in preserving the values of transparency and accountability that these laws enshrine, not because of a claimant’s equitable ownership of tax revenues.”
The opinion also provided much needed clarification on some points of law. It also made it clear that a public official’s liability for a OML violation does not evaporate even if any vote taken at the time of the violation is later affirmed through a ratification process allowed by state law.
In the next weeks the out-of-county superior court judge is expected to hold a status review hearing with all the parties. Yet even after she makes her new rulings based on the justices’ guidance, no one should expect the case to end there. Depending on the will and financial resources of the county and those seeking to hold public officials accountable, we should expect whatever new decisions are rendered by the judge to be further appealed, and possibly even end up back at the Supreme Court.
Particularly on the issue of what punishment, if any, can be imposed on the three supervisors if found to have violated the law. As the chief justice noted, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has argued such punishment is necessary to preserve the integrity of the laws that govern how public bodies conduct business.
Pat Call has long since retired from public service, choosing not to run last November to retain his seat on the bench. His former District 1 Supervisor seat has been filled since March 2019 by not one but two others who had nothing to do with the justice of the peace appointment. English and Judd remain on the board but it is reasonable to imagine this case dragging on another 31 months, at which time the entire board might be composed of supervisors who had nothing to do with Call’s appointment to fill a vacancy at the Sierra Vista Justice Court caused by then-justice of the peace Tim Dickerson’s appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey to the Cochise County Superior Court.
Such is the state of our justice system.
That doesn’t mean the ultimate outcome of this case will not be significant for all public officials, both in Cochise County and statewide. We now know what a judge must consider when deciding if someone has standing to allege a OML or self-dealing violation. And the justices have put all public officials on notice that there is the potential for liability for a OML violation even after ratification.
Despite the marathon of this judicial process, the value of the outcome is well worth the wait.