It’s not going away, Joe.
Hope as he may, President Joe Biden simply cannot escape the embarrassing failure of his Administration’s handling of illegal immigration along the nation’s southwest border.
Headlines the past few weeks temporarily diverted attention to the catastrophic collapse in Afghanistan and the government-mandate requiring vaccination, but after a few days, nagging headlines returned to shine light on the border.
Today, officials in Del Rio, Texas, a community about the size of Sierra Vista, are appealing for help after an encampment of illegal immigrants grew to more than 10,000 people. News reports indicate the majority hail from Haiti, while others are reportedly coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
The Biden Administration’s response?
First, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a two-week flight restriction over the city of Del Rio for “special security reasons” — which grounded a drone used by Fox News to document the chaos.
Second, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will ramp up the number of daily flights to Haiti, sending between four and nine planes filled with illegal immigrants back to their country of origin.
Third, DHS says it will implement a “comprehensive strategy” to deal with the surge, which includes increasing the number of agents and officers to the area by 400 and moving migrants to other processing stations. About 2,000 were moved on Friday to other stations, the statement said.
These emergency, stop-gap and reactionary measures do not address the systemic issues that are causing these mass illegal immigration events. Today’s headlines are focused on Del Rio, Texas, but the dramatic increase in border crossings has been ongoing for months.
Officials have reported 1,323,597 illegal immigrants have been stopped while attempting to cross the US-Mexico border so far this year. Border officials confirmed they had encountered 208,887 migrants at the southwestern frontier in August, marking the first time that more than 200,000 illegal immigrant encounters have been recorded in consecutive months since February and March 2000 (211,328 and 220,063, respectively).
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels is reporting similar dramatic increases in the number of illegal border crossings. More than 10,000 undocumented migrants a month are entering the U.S. through the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which includes Cochise County, according to the Sheriff.
The origin of this crisis began with the message of the Biden Administration when it took office. The passive references to illegal immigration and the intense criticism of President Trump’s handling of the border, calling his policies “inhumane” and “unAmerican.” The dispatching of Vice President Kamala Harris to Mexico and Latin America where she preached empathy and blamed illegal immigration on the U.S.-caused climate crisis.
This messaging and President Biden’s choice to ignore mass illegal immigration on the southwest border are perpetuating the problem.
To quickly quell this crisis, and send the correct message, we call on President Biden to finish the border wall.
Doing so will make it clear to populations of Haitians, Cubans, Latin Americans and other nations that America will not stand idly by while its Southwest border is literally invaded and overwhelmed by illegal immigrants.
This action would demonstrate leadership by President Biden, and change the petty-politics narrative that has dominated this Administration since it took office in January.