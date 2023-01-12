After years of pleas from lawmakers and officials at the local, state and federal levels, President Joe Biden finally made a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border last Sunday.
Although his sanitized view of El Paso, which reportedly featured cleaned-up streets and empty migrant facilities, leaves much to be desired, it was an important step as authorities, nonprofits and others continue to grapple with the latest influx of migrants and asylum seekers.
However, many more steps need to be taken by both President Biden and the newly sworn-in members of Congress in order to address our country's broken immigration system.
While both sides of the political aisle will point fingers at their colleagues for not getting the job done, the truth is that Republicans and Democrats alike have done their fair share over the years at creating the problems we face today.
It has been nearly a decade since the so-called “Gang of Eight” crafted a bipartisan immigration bill that passed the Senate by a vote of 68-32, with 14 Republicans voting along with all Democrats in favor. That legislation languished and ultimately died in the House under the leadership of then-Speaker John Boehner.
Since then, both parties have taken a more unilateral approach to attempting to solve the myriad issues that stem from an immigration system that lacks enough enforcement agents, lawyers and judges.
Former President Obama earned the nickname “the Deporter in Chief” for the record numbers of migrants expelled from the U.S. during his time in office, while President Trump spent billions building physical barriers while eliminating some safeguards and legal protections for those seeking asylum.
Both approaches offered mixed results, with both presidents witnessing large numbers of illegal border crossings while attempting to navigate their piecemeal border policies through the court system.
That leads us up to the Biden administration, which has delivered some big talk, such as appointing Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of border security in March of 2021, but not much in the way of action.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels recently spoke about the lack of coordination with the current administration, while noting that he had met with presidents from both parties prior to Biden taking office.
While border issues often end up taking a political slant, the truth of the matter is the problems that stem from illegal immigration impact our community and others across the country, regardless of ideology or who got more votes in the last election.
Once again, we call on lawmakers at all levels and from all political parties to work together to find solutions that keep our nation safe while offering opportunities for those who seek to help make our country even better.
Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's recent trips to visit communities impacted by border policies is one such example of the efforts needed in Congress and beyond to address the issues.
Biden took the first concrete step in the right direction by seeing a bit of the problems along the border first hand. Now, many more steps are needed for all of us to get to a better place.