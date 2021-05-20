We all love a tax break, right?
What’s not to love when it comes to keeping more of your own hard-earned money and giving less to that Uncle named Sam who always seems to have his hand in your pocket?
This week Gov. Ducey unveiled plans for a $1.5 billion tax cut that “flattens” the graduated income tax rate and lowers how much money is collected for state government. Ducey Administration officials are hailing the plan as simpler than the existing tax code and an innovative way to keep Arizona competitive in the business world.
Is it simpler? Sure. The flat rate would eliminate the current four income categories and most of us would pay 2.5 percent of our tax-eligible income to support the services provided by state government. Those with incomes of $250,000 or more would pay a 1-percent flat tax, with another 3.5 percent collected to support schools as provided by Proposition 208, which Arizona voters adopted last November.
We’re not listening to the arguments being made by those with political beliefs left-of-center about Gov. Ducey’s tax plan being a huge benefit for the rich. It very well could be a benefit for those with higher incomes, but that’s not our problem with this plan.
Here are the rubs.
First, this plan works because state government is shedding some of the money that it shares with municipalities, counties and schools. Gov. Ducey believes that revenue collected from online sales will continue to increase dramatically, thereby offsetting cuts estimated at more than $350 million in shared revenue for local governments. The reduction in shared revenue from the state will mean Cochise County won’t have the financial resources to accomplish important public services like highway maintenance projects. It will mean public schools won’t get as much money from state government for operations and maintenance projects. Remember, revenue collected from the rich that results from Prop. 208 is specifically committed to paying teachers and support staff more money. The funds can’t be used for making sure the roof doesn’t leak, that the school district has working buses or that the football field doesn’t turn into a weed patch.
Secondly, lawmakers haven’t invested any serious time into debating the merits or the consequences of this budget proposal. We’re now past the 120-day mark for the current session, meaning legislators are receiving less per diem and are anxious to get out of Phoenix.
Despite the significant and long-lasting impact of this budget plan, our legislators haven’t spent much time looking at the impact on municipalities, on counties or on schools.
Instead, the Senate has been tying itself in knots trying to substantiate fraud claims from the presidential election six months ago.
When it comes to passing a budget, the Republican majority in both chambers will rush through this plan and give it the green light, avoiding serious consideration in the hope they will be able to finish the session sooner.
Don’t for a minute think you’ll be saving lots of tax money under Gov. Ducey’s plan. What you won’t be paying for in state income tax, you’ll probably be paying for with fewer public services or higher local property taxes.